Hyatt Regency Coral Gables
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

The Best Miami Airport Hotels

Whether you need luxury, affordability or convenience, here are the best Miami airport hotels

Lets be honest, people: there’s nothing worse than getting off a long flight only to have to spend another hour getting to and from your hotel room. Luckily you can avoid all that hassle by booking a hotel near Miami airport.

Although airport hotels don’t always have a reputation for being the most glamorous options in the city, they sure are convenient. So whether you’re looking for cheap hotels in Miami or high-end chains with amenities galore, this list offers something for everyone. As an added bonus, these hotels aren't only just in the vicinity of Miami International Airport, but they make a great base for exploring all of Miami's fantastic attractions and beaches, too. Here’s our pick of the best Miami airport hotels, so no matter if you’re coming to town for one night or one week, you'll have comfort, convenience and a stylish stay.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Miami airport hotels

Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

1. Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon

  • Hotels
  • Allapattah

Airport hotels don’t mean have to mean being surrounded by concrete. Thsi Hilton Hotel is sat in the middle of a beautiful loagoon, that looks like a set from a Hollywood movie. The sleek spot caters to business travelers and vacationers alike with its spectacular vista, outdoor activities and functional workspaces.

Where is it? Four miles from the airport in leafy Blue Lagoon. Downtown Miami and Dolphin Mall are 15 minutes away.

Which room? Opt for a junior suite for extra space and stunning views. 

Time Out tip: Whether you’re used to sinking holes-in-one or have never picked up a putter before, you can surely wedge in nine holes at the Granada Golf Course. Opened in 1923, this historic course is among the oldest in the state. It’s also one of the best for beginners, with a fully stocked pro shop and no water hazards.  

Pullman Miami Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

2. Pullman Miami Airport

  • Hotels
  • Blue Lagoon

Proof that the best Miami airport hotels offer more than just a decent night’s sleep, this convenient airport-adjacent hotel has much more flair than the standard options. In fact, to simply call the venue aesthetically pleasing would be an understatement, thanks to an interior laden with contemporary art and sophisticated furnishings and an exterior that evokes a sense of tropical grandeur.

Where is it? Just over 3 miles from the airport with a free shuttle service and minutes from Brickell City Centre, Downtown Miami, Port of Miami and beaches. 

Which room? Pick a lagoon side room for the best scenes from the window. 

Time Out tip: Traveling with family? The Pullman Miami Airport offers free accommodations and breakfast for up to two children under 12, so you can afford to bring the kids along on your next vacation. (We'll let you decide if that's good news or not).

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

3. Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami

  • Hotels
  • Coral Gables

Old-world Spanish decor meets modern amenities in this charming Coral Gables hotel. At an easy distance from the strip, this airport hotel is not only good for those waiting for flights, but for those with an insatiable streak of Miami wanderlust, too.

Where is it? Six miles from downtown Miami in the heart of the fun-packed town of Coral Gables. 

Which room? We think the rooms with pool views really put the cherry on top if your stay. 

Time Out tip: No shade to the pool at the Hyatt Regency, but it just can’t compare to the crystal clear waters of the nearby Venetian Pool. The most gorgeous swimming hole in Coral Gables (if not the world) was once a coral rock quarry before it was turned into a full-service pool in the 1920s. Fed by a subterranean aquifer and flanked by palm trees, the freshwater pool looks impossibly idyllic. Since tourists descend on the pool over the weekend, you’ll want to visit on a weekday for a more serene swimming experience.

Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

4. Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Miami

Don't let the humdrum exterior fool you, inside the Sheraton there’s some understated but impeccably stylish decor. But mostly, it's the proximity to an 18-hole golf course and an abundance of meeting rooms that make the Sheraton the perfect spot for business travelers.

Where is it? Little Havana and Marlins Park are on the doorstep. There’s also a free shuttle service runnig every 15 minutes 24-hours a day from the airport. 

Which room? The Traditional Rooms are easy on the wallet and offer great views and plenty of stylish amenities.  

Time Out tip: You can’t visit Little Havana without making a pilgrimage to Versailles, one of the city’s most iconic restaurants and a landmark in its own right. Ropa vieja, cubanos, seafood paella, flan: Versailles does all of it impeccably. Settle into a booth in the mirrored dining room, order up a Cuban feast and take in the ambiance—you won’t find anything like it anywhere else.

EB Hotel Miami Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

5. EB Hotel Miami Airport

  • Hotels
  • Miami Springs

With luxe wooden furniture, warm orange accents and smooth marble features, this boutique hotel brings a hint of luxury to the area near Miami International Airport. The EB Hotel boasts an impressive location and a similarly impressive range of amenities making it one of the best places to stay in Miami for 21st-century travelers.

Where is it? Just 2.5 miles from the Miami International Airport and four miles from the waterfalls and grottoes of the Venetian Pool.

Which room? Travelling for work? The business suite has a small meeting room and lots of fancy tech gadgets and desk space to make it working away from the office easy. 

Time Out tip: Guests wanting some time to commune with nature might want to check out Amelia Earhart Park. Though it’s a solid 20-minute drive from the hotel, the park offers something for everyone. Kiddos will find endless entertainment in the farm village, petting zoo, skate park and playground, while grown-up adventure seekers can rent mountain bikes to traverse the park’s well-maintained trails.

6. Wyndham Garden Miami International Airport

Full of blue walls, carpets and furnishings, this slick hotel mirrors its surroundings with breezy aquamarine accents that remind you that despite being just a stone’s throw from the Miami airport runway, you’re also surrounded by the lagoons of Miami Springs. As well as an on-site diner serving US classics, a gym and a heated outdoor pool, the rooms here come with flat-screen TVs, coffee makers and seating areas. 

Where is it? A free shuttle service takes guests to and from Miami International Airport and Port Miami and the bustling Downtown area are within easy access. 

Which room? Opt for a King room if you’re after extra space. 

Time Out tip: As well as a shuttle service to the airport, the hotel also provides a shuttle to Port Miami’s cruise terminal for sightseeing on the water. 

7. AC Hotel by Marriott

With a chic monochrome colour palette and unique European influences, AC Hotel by Marriott feels a cut above the traditional airport hotel. The rooms are sleek and minimal with dark wood floors, minimal desks and open closets. The public spaces like the AC lounge are filled with interesting art pieces and elegant bars. Reflecting Miami’s Spanish connections, the food here has plenty of Mediterranean inflexions, like the breakfast which offers sweet and savoury Spanish egg tarts and freshly sliced Iberico ham. While a tapas menu is on offer in the evenings. 

Where is it? Just 4 miles away from the airport and with easy access to downtown Doral and CityPlace Doral. 

Which room? The European rooms and slick, stylish and modern. 

Time Out tip: Don’t forget to hit up the outdoor pool and ask the bartenders for tips on what to do in the local area. 

