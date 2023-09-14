Lets be honest, people: there’s nothing worse than getting off a long flight only to have to spend another hour getting to and from your hotel room. Luckily you can avoid all that hassle by booking a hotel near Miami airport.

Although airport hotels don’t always have a reputation for being the most glamorous options in the city, they sure are convenient. So whether you’re looking for cheap hotels in Miami or high-end chains with amenities galore, this list offers something for everyone. As an added bonus, these hotels aren't only just in the vicinity of Miami International Airport, but they make a great base for exploring all of Miami's fantastic attractions and beaches, too. Here’s our pick of the best Miami airport hotels, so no matter if you’re coming to town for one night or one week, you'll have comfort, convenience and a stylish stay.

