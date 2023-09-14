Airport hotels don’t mean have to mean being surrounded by concrete. Thsi Hilton Hotel is sat in the middle of a beautiful loagoon, that looks like a set from a Hollywood movie. The sleek spot caters to business travelers and vacationers alike with its spectacular vista, outdoor activities and functional workspaces.
Where is it? Four miles from the airport in leafy Blue Lagoon. Downtown Miami and Dolphin Mall are 15 minutes away.
Which room? Opt for a junior suite for extra space and stunning views.
Time Out tip: Whether you’re used to sinking holes-in-one or have never picked up a putter before, you can surely wedge in nine holes at the Granada Golf Course. Opened in 1923, this historic course is among the oldest in the state. It’s also one of the best for beginners, with a fully stocked pro shop and no water hazards.