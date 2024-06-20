Subscribe
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

The best beach hotel in Miami for every type of traveler

Overwhelmed by all the options? Before you book, scan our picks for the very best beach hotels in Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Jesse Scott
Jesse Scott
Contributor
Whether you’re venturing to Miami from afar or booking a staycation from the suburb next door, you may as well do it right and check yourself into a beach hotel. Though you’ll pay a premium versus other great Miami hotels not on the water, staying at a beach hotel guarantees an unforgettable sensory experience: soft white sands, rippling aqua waters and Olympic-level people-watching unlike anywhere else on earth. 

Depending on where you end up, your oceanfront accommodations may also come with a bumpin’ underground nightclub, the largest wellness utopia on the East Coast or massive poolside art installations, among other amazing amenities. When ocean vistas beckon (and your budget has a little extra padding for those lofty beach prices), these are the undisputed champions, the best beach hotels in Miami right now.

Best beach hotels in Miami

1. 1 Hotel South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
1 Hotel South Beach
1 Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

Luxury, sustainability and a certain level of hipness always abound at this Miami Beach hotspot. The 1 Hotel South Beach keeps guests relaxed yet busy with group fitness classes, holistic happenings like full moon parties, an on-site Anatomy gym, three pools and nearly 600 feet of oceanfront bliss. Increasingly a place to be is its Watr rooftop experience, with Japanese fare and Saturday DJ sessions from some of the city’s top emerging DJs like NÈMEKKO.

2. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Surfside
  • price 4 of 4
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
Photograph: Bronwyn Knight

On the beach in Surfside, The Surf Club is approaching a century of lux memories upon memories. Consider this a quaint yet powerful oasis – while there may be less than 100 rooms, its cozy nooks pack quite the punch. The undeniable glue of a stay is Four Seasons’ top-level service including everything from twice-daily housekeeping to a complimentary overnight shoeshine.

Time Out tip: Start any evening with some bubbly at the retro-chic Champagne Bar and experience an Italian summer-infused vibe year-round at Lido Restaurant and Terrace.

3. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Spaces at a resort don’t get more dynamic than this. There’s the Faena Theater with cabaret and comedy alike. There’s the Living Room with leopard-esque couches, an always-hoppin’ bar and live music jams. And, perhaps under-the-radar comparatively, are the on-site culinary options. From Francis Mallman’s live-fire, South American brainchild, Los Fuegos, to the quaint El Secreto Omakase, Faena always satisfies.

4. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • North Beach
  • price 3 of 4
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Dominic James, courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

If you’re not feeling ultra-well after a stay at the Carillon, well, that’s on you. Often billed as having the largest spa and fitness center on the Eastern seaboard ( 70,000 square feet, to be exact), it’s as much quality as it is quantity here, with themed wellness retreats, a variety of “Touchless” recovery and rejuvenation services and a vast thermal therapy area that will keep you relaxed for days. In-room, it’s a modern apartment vibe with each accommodation boasting a customizable Bryte Balance Smart Bed.

Time Out tip: For an extra splurge, book a chef's tasting at Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt, the hotel's Michelin-starred on-site restaurant.

5. The Miami Beach EDITION

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4
The Miami Beach EDITION
The Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach EDITION

Things you don’t expect at a Miami Beach hotel: an ice-skating rink and bowling alley. And that’s just within the Basement space at The Miami Beach EDITION, let alone all the other magic that awaits property-wide. If the EDITION’s swirling entry staircase doesn’t captivate you, a stay in one of its luxury bungalows or a dine at chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room totally will.

Time Out tip: For locals and frequent visitors, its Beach Club—with access to the property’s Basement, fitness center, beach chaises and more—is worth checking out.

6. Fontainebleau Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4
Fontainebleau Hotel
Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A-listers and partygoers alike love the Fontainebleau so much that they recently opened one in Las Vegas, too. As the adage goes, there’s nothing quite like the original and the same may be said about this Miami Beach icon, which dates back to 1954. The 1,500-plus room resort continues to keep it fresh on a seemingly nightly basis, with hot happenings at nightclub LIV, a killer entertainment series in the form of BleauLIVE and eats from Hakkasan and Chef Michael White’s Mirabella. Amid it all, snag a daybed by the bow-tie-shaped pool and you’ll be a Fontainebleau fan for life.

7. W South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
W South Beach
W South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy W South Beach/Chris Carter

Staying at the W always equates to a W (that’s a win, for you non-sports people). The programming here makes for a fun stay, including year-round programming like s’mores making, Ahana Yoga sessions, cocktail making-classes and even a weekly cigar-tasting journey with the hotel’s general manager. As for the rooms, every single one has a balcony and ocean view.

Time Out tip: For the culturally inclined, this spot is also with a one-block stroll of The Bass art museum, Miami City Ballet and the acclaimed cocktail haven, Sweet Liberty.

8. SLS South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
SLS South Beach
SLS South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy SLS Hotel South Beach

Youthful, edgy and a rubber ducky art installation to Insta it up with all day by the pool? Yep, the SLS is a vibe. This is an epicenter of parties come Miami’s most important weeks spanning Art Basel to Miami Music Week to Race Week. Its rooms are as modern as it gets with regal wallpaper beautifully contrasting with modern, sleek furniture. Fun musts on-property include dancing ‘til the morning at Hyde Beach and renting a WeMoke beach cruiser for coasting up and down Collins Avenue.

