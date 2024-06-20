Luxury, sustainability and a certain level of hipness always abound at this Miami Beach hotspot. The 1 Hotel South Beach keeps guests relaxed yet busy with group fitness classes, holistic happenings like full moon parties, an on-site Anatomy gym, three pools and nearly 600 feet of oceanfront bliss. Increasingly a place to be is its Watr rooftop experience, with Japanese fare and Saturday DJ sessions from some of the city’s top emerging DJs like NÈMEKKO.
Whether you’re venturing to Miami from afar or booking a staycation from the suburb next door, you may as well do it right and check yourself into a beach hotel. Though you’ll pay a premium versus other great Miami hotels not on the water, staying at a beach hotel guarantees an unforgettable sensory experience: soft white sands, rippling aqua waters and Olympic-level people-watching unlike anywhere else on earth.
Depending on where you end up, your oceanfront accommodations may also come with a bumpin’ underground nightclub, the largest wellness utopia on the East Coast or massive poolside art installations, among other amazing amenities. When ocean vistas beckon (and your budget has a little extra padding for those lofty beach prices), these are the undisputed champions, the best beach hotels in Miami right now.
