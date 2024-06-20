Overwhelmed by all the options? Before you book, scan our picks for the very best beach hotels in Miami.

Whether you’re venturing to Miami from afar or booking a staycation from the suburb next door, you may as well do it right and check yourself into a beach hotel. Though you’ll pay a premium versus other great Miami hotels not on the water, staying at a beach hotel guarantees an unforgettable sensory experience: soft white sands, rippling aqua waters and Olympic-level people-watching unlike anywhere else on earth.

Depending on where you end up, your oceanfront accommodations may also come with a bumpin’ underground nightclub, the largest wellness utopia on the East Coast or massive poolside art installations, among other amazing amenities. When ocean vistas beckon (and your budget has a little extra padding for those lofty beach prices), these are the undisputed champions, the best beach hotels in Miami right now.

