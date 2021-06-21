10 reasons to actually get excited about summer in Miami this year

We know hurricanes suck, but you know what doesn’t? Less traffic—and a few other things.

Summers in Miami are notoriously brutal. You can feel yourself melting on your walk from the car to your next air-conditioned destination. Weather-wise, 2021 is poised to be just as awful with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicting another active hurricane season of up to 20 named storms. Fun-wise, it’s a jam-packed season of silver linings as the New Yorkers, the tech bros and every other out-of-towner that moved here during lockdown skedaddles back home. Rainy, muggy, hotter-than-Hades—summer 2021 is for the locals and here’s why you should actually get excited about sticking around.

10. You get to reunite with all your friends at the grocery line as you hoard hurricane supplies before your hurricane party.

9. Oh, hurricane parties! Before quarantine bubbles existed, Miamians had hurricanes to thank for bringing friends together to hide out indoors and eat and drink too much.

8. Speaking of hurricanes, we’re waiting for the mass exodus of transplants at the first sign of a storm. See you never!

7. Mango SZN. Like the meme says, if you live in South Florida and you’re paying for mangos, you don’t have any real friends. #Facts

6. With Miami Beach Pride rescheduled for September, the city *finally* joined the rest of the country in its celebrations for National Pride Month. Here’s to more rainbows in June—and all summer long.

5. Miami waterparks have finally reopened, which means you don’t have to trek to the beach to keep from melting. Cruise down a lazy river, zip through a twisting slide and tumble around on a surf simulator at some of the best attractions in Miami.

4. Traffic is actually better in the summer. Trust us on this. Fewer kids in school mean fewer parents on the road. Plus, with the snowbirds finally gone, ridesharing to South Beach won’t cost a small fortune.

3. Miami got a headstart on reopening and there’s no other city in the country doing nightlife like us right now. In the last month alone, we’ve had Tiesto, David Guetta and so many others. Watch out, Vegas. Miami is coming for you.

2. Immersive art is having a major moment in Miami. There are two Van Gogh exhibits currently running, plus Superblue—the experiential art center created by Pace Gallery executives—now open in Allapattah. Oh, and did we mention a Money Heist experience is coming this summer?

1. The beach is back! Remember last Fourth of July when our beaches were closed? How about last June when we had to go to the beach in small groups and wear a mask? Life on the sand is back to normal. 😎