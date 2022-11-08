All the new brunch and happy hour food specials you'll find at Time Out Market Miami

We're breaking down the special menus, deals and bar bites so you can make the most of your next visit.

We take our happy hours and brunches very seriously here. It’s a tough job, but someone has to scour Miami for the best food and drink specials. It’s all with the goal of making your life easier, and at Time Out Market Miami, we’ve gone one step further. Now you and your pals can enjoy a fresh batch of brunch dishes and sweet happy hour snacks by the city’s best chefs and mixologists all under the same roof.

Below, find an up-to-the-minute breakdown of all the brunch items and happy hour bites currently on offer at the market. Make sure you head to the central bar first, since that’s where you’ll find these special menu items (many of which go for different prices or don’t even exist on the regular menus) listed out for quick perusal.

Of course, this is where you’ll also want to order drinks. If it’s brunch, definitely don’t sleep on the boozy disco punch bowls ($50) which serve four people and are absolutely delicious. If you’re in during happy hour (beginning at 7pm), choose from any of the local draft beers ($6), selected wines ($7) or $8 selected craft cocktails and sangria ($8).

After you’ve made all your selections, beverage firmly in hand, head over to whichever concessions your heart desires and order up. It's all so simple, yet so good.



BRUNCH MENU

Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm

33 Kitchen

Peruvian Fried Rice ($15)

Baklava Bakery

Berry Crepe with Turkish Coffee ($15)

Chick’n Jones

Chicken & Waffles ($15)

Creole Shrimp & Grits ($15)

La Santa Taqueria

Tuna Tostada ($15)

Little Liberty

Signature or Dirty Smash, fried egg, bacon strips ($19)

Lur

Patatas Bravas with Any Style Egg ($15)

Necessary Purveyor

Bacon Egg & Cheese ($14)

Plants & Bowls

Empanada Trio (Vegan, Chicken, Caprese) ($15)

The Rogue Panda

Dan Dan Noodles ($15)



HAPPY HOUR BITES MENU

Daily from 3 to 7pm

33 Kitchen

Ceviche de Corvina ($7)

Baklava Bakery

Pistachio Burma ($7)

Bebitos Cafecito

Spinach Fritata ($7)

La Santa Taqueria

Tuna Tostada ($8)

Little Liberty

Signature Smash Slider & Dirty Smash Slider (2 for $8)

Lur

Patatas Bravas ($7)

Necessary Purveyor

Feta & Melon Salad ($7)

Pho Mo

Bao Buns ($7)

Plants & Bowls

Empanada Single ($6)

The Rogue Panda

Kung Pao Brussels ($7.50)