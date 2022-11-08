Miami
Little Liberty
Photograph: Courtesy Little Liberty

All the new brunch and happy hour food specials you'll find at Time Out Market Miami

We're breaking down the special menus, deals and bar bites so you can make the most of your next visit.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We take our happy hours and brunches very seriously here. It’s a tough job, but someone has to scour Miami for the best food and drink specials. It’s all with the goal of making your life easier, and at Time Out Market Miami, we’ve gone one step further. Now you and your pals can enjoy a fresh batch of brunch dishes and sweet happy hour snacks by the city’s best chefs and mixologists all under the same roof.

Below, find an up-to-the-minute breakdown of all the brunch items and happy hour bites currently on offer at the market. Make sure you head to the central bar first, since that’s where you’ll find these special menu items (many of which go for different prices or don’t even exist on the regular menus) listed out for quick perusal.

Of course, this is where you’ll also want to order drinks. If it’s brunch, definitely don’t sleep on the boozy disco punch bowls ($50) which serve four people and are absolutely delicious. If you’re in during happy hour (beginning at 7pm), choose from any of the local draft beers ($6), selected wines ($7) or $8 selected craft cocktails and sangria ($8).

After you’ve made all your selections, beverage firmly in hand, head over to whichever concessions your heart desires and order up. It's all so simple, yet so good.


BRUNCH MENU
Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm

33 Kitchen
Peruvian Fried Rice ($15)

Baklava Bakery
Berry Crepe with Turkish Coffee ($15)

Chick’n Jones
Chicken & Waffles ($15)
Creole Shrimp & Grits ($15)

La Santa Taqueria
Tuna Tostada ($15)

Little Liberty
Signature or Dirty Smash, fried egg, bacon strips ($19)

Lur
Patatas Bravas with Any Style Egg ($15)

Necessary Purveyor
Bacon Egg & Cheese ($14)

Plants & Bowls
Empanada Trio (Vegan, Chicken, Caprese) ($15)

The Rogue Panda
Dan Dan Noodles ($15)


HAPPY HOUR BITES MENU
Daily from 3 to 7pm

33 Kitchen
Ceviche de Corvina ($7)

Baklava Bakery
Pistachio Burma ($7)

Bebitos Cafecito
Spinach Fritata ($7)

La Santa Taqueria
Tuna Tostada ($8)

Little Liberty
Signature Smash Slider & Dirty Smash Slider (2 for $8)

Lur
Patatas Bravas ($7)

Necessary Purveyor
Feta & Melon Salad ($7)

Pho Mo
Bao Buns ($7)

Plants & Bowls
Empanada Single ($6)

The Rogue Panda
Kung Pao Brussels ($7.50)

