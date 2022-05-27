Miami
Disco Punch Brunch
Photograph: Time Out

There’s a new boozy brunch in South Beach you need to try

Think spiked punch bowls as big as your head!

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Brunch in Miami is a weekend tradition you just can’t escape. You have your diehards who roam the city in search of the best bottomless brunches every Saturday and Sunday. You have tourists who carve out time from their vacation to check out the city's best brunch offerings. There are also the folks who love a good drag brunch, the ones who’ve crawled out of bed for some hair of the dog and a hangover-curing meal and the people content with a bagel and schmear if it means never leaving their house on a weekend. Brunch takes on so many different forms and Time Out Market Miami is here with another iteration that’s sure to attract a following.

On June 4, the Market kicks off its new Disco Punch Brunch—combining three of our favorite pastimes into one fun afternoon. Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm, order up boozy punch bowls, groove to tunes by DJ Cecilia and tuck into brunch classics, including avocado toast from Plants & Bowls, chicken and waffles from Chick’n Jones and a juicy cheeseburger from Little Liberty. Each large-format cocktail serves four and is priced at $50, but there’s no limit to how many you can order. This is brunch—and this is South Beach—after all.

