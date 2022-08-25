Calle Ocho has been named as one of the 33 coolest streets in the world

Little Havana's hot spot is up there with the best of them.

A huge congratulations are in order for Calle Ocho, the vibrant Little Havana stretch that spans from roughly 17th Avenue to I-95. For the second year, it made Time Out’s list of the 33 Coolest Streets in the World, an annual ranking put together with help from you, our readers.

As part of Time Out’s annual survey, we polled 27,000 city-dwellers worldwide and asked about your favorite places in cities across the globe—sharing your top neighborhood, celebrating local businesses and spilling the tea on the things that make them great (and also not so great, like Miami’s proclivity for rudeness–yikes). You also told us where to find the world’s coolest streets, which leads us to this revelation.

For the second year in a row, Calle Ocho receives top honors among other local picks, which included Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road and Biscayne Boulevard. While these are all fantastic thoroughfares, there’s nothing like Little Havana’s Eighth Street. Its unparalleled vibrancy and palpable spirit are apparent from the minute your feet hit the ground.

This year, Calle Ocho celebrates the return of its storied jazz-club-turned-Latin-bar Ball & Chain, several cameos in HBO Max’s remake of Father of the Bride, featuring Andy Garcia’s character playing a game of dominos at Máximo Gomez Park, and Café La Trova’s triumphant win at the first annual North America’s 50 Best Bars Awards.

It’s no wonder Little Havana’s Calle Ocho is among the first stops for tourists in Miami and a beloved strip for locals too. Lest you forget, Calle Ocho is home to the original Azucar Ice Cream, one of Miami’s best ice cream shops (and Time Out Market Miami O.G.); the city’s oldest costume shop and one of the longest-running art walks. Simply put, there’s no cooler street in Miami.