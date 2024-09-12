It’s official: two of the world’s best pizza restaurants are in Miami

Another year has gone by and Miami continues to punch above its weight when it comes to one very important thing: pizza.

Earlier this week, 50 Top Pizza announced its 2024 ranking for the best pizzas in the entire world, and two Miami restaurants cracked the top 60: La Leggenda (No. 45) and ‘O Munaciello (No. 55).

Both restaurants were previously recognized by the Italian pizza authority last year—though only ‘O Munaciello ranked among the world’s 50 best, taking the 25th spot. La Leggenda ranked No. 73 in the world in 2023, so the Miami Beach pizzeria has made quite the leap in the last year.

The 50 Top Pizza Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the world is a comprehensive ranking carried out by inspectors over a year as they evaluate pizzerias across the planet, strictly adhering to a policy of anonymity. The assessment criteria focus on the quality of the dough and the ingredients used for the toppings. Factors like service quality, wine and beverage offerings and overall customer experience are also considered.

Here’s what the guide had to say, in part, about its Miami selection this year:

La Leggenda, South Beach , South Beach

“The restaurant resembles Naples in every way, even in its folkloric aspects. On the menu you will find appetizers, salads, and pasta, with the gnocchi alla sorrentina being particularly good, in addition to the pizzas, of course. The dough is contemporary Neapolitan, well-leavened, airy, and very digestible. The Nerano pizza, a reinterpretation of the classic pasta dish from Nerano with zucchini and Provolone del Monaco, is excellent. The provola and pepe pizza is a must-try.”

‘O Munaciello, MiMo , MiMo

“From Florence to Miami, passing through Naples, this is the imaginary journey that Carmine Candito, a pizza maker, together with entrepreneur Valentina Borgognoni, have undertaken over the years. The restaurant recreates the atmosphere of a neighborhood pizzeria in the city of Naples, but above all the pizza is authentic Neapolitan - soft dough, rolled thin, topped with authentic Italian ingredients, offering the palate the taste experience of a great traditional pizza. Among the pizzas tried, the classic Margherita is a guarantee, to be absolutely tried with San Marzano tomatoes and excellent fior di latte that comes directly from Italy.”

Elsewhere in the list, New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana came first, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples. Third was I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci in Milan, while fourth was The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo. Miami’s top pizza restos are in very fine company indeed.

You can find the full ranking on the 50 Top Pizza World website here, and read Time Out’s comprehensive guide to the best pizza in Miami here.

DID YOU HEAR? Steve’s Pizza is celebrating its 50th anniversary with giveaways and half-off pizza orders

