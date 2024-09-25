It isn’t correct to say Little River is coming up anymore, because it’s very much arrived. Though you can still expect to find excellent, authentic Haitian and Caribbean food from casual, longstanding spots in this mostly industrial neighborhood, these days, there’s so much more to explore in Little River.

In the winter of 2019, The Citadel food hall opened, promising to breathe new life into the area. And you know what? It did just that. Within a short walk, you can now find some of the city’s best Vietnamese, downright amazing sushi, pizza that rivals Napoli’s and a few burgers with the potential to become your new favorite.

Before your foray into this eclectic Upper Eastside pocket, get primed with our fresh dining guide below. We’re counting down the very best restaurants in Little River, an exciting district that’s very much full of good restaurants—and newly named among Time Out’s 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world.

Keep an eye out. Some of Miami's most exciting restaurant openings of the season are coming to Little River in the next few months.