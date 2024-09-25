Subscribe
The best restaurants in Little River, Miami to explore right now

Find hidden gems and Michelin-recommended spots sprinkled throughout this artsy and industrial Miami neighborhood.

Eric Barton
Written by Eric Barton
Contributor
Contributor: Falyn Wood
It isn’t correct to say Little River is coming up anymore, because it’s very much arrived.  Though you can still expect to find excellent, authentic Haitian and Caribbean food from casual, longstanding spots in this mostly industrial neighborhood, these days, there’s so much more to explore in Little River. 

In the winter of 2019, The Citadel food hall opened, promising to breathe new life into the area. And you know what? It did just that. Within a short walk, you can now find some of the city’s best Vietnamese, downright amazing sushi, pizza that rivals Napoli’s and a few burgers with the potential to become your new favorite. 

Before your foray into this eclectic Upper Eastside pocket, get primed with our fresh dining guide below. We’re counting down the very best restaurants in Little River, an exciting district that’s very much full of good restaurants—and newly named among Time Out’s 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world.

Keep an eye out. Some of Miami's most exciting restaurant openings of the season are coming to Little River in the next few months.

The best restaurants in Little River, Miami

1. Ogawa

  • Japanese
  • Little River
Ogawa
Ogawa
Photograph: Eric Barton for Time Out

Ogawa isn't so much a Japanese restaurant as it is an embassy of Japan, a Shinto shrine of sorts with a zen garden out back and a sushi counter where 18 courses or so will turn anyone into a Japanophile. 

Time Out tip: Master sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu will tailor his menu to your wants, but if you’re ever going to try new things, this is the place.

2. Off Site

  • Gastropubs
  • Little River
  • price 1 of 4
Off Site
Off Site
Photograph: Off Site/Anthony Nader

Off Site offers simple takes on bar food—from burgers to wings to hot dogs—that are among the best versions of them in town.

Order this: It might look like nothing special, but the burger here is constructed of the finest of ingredients, including the patty, a mix of brisket, short rib and koji-cured chuck to provide both richness and deep umami flavor.

3. The Citadel

  • Food court
  • Little River
The Citadel
The Citadel
Photograph: Karli Evans

It’s a food hall, rooftop bar,  multi-purpose event space and also a kick-starter for the entire Little River Business District.  

Order this: Grab a pie from Stanzione Pizza and a burger from USBS and it’s like you’re building your own best of Miami food plate.

4. B & M Market

B & M Market
B & M Market
Photograph: Falyn Wood for Time Out

Unassuming and no-frills are adjectives that might describe the look of this forever busy and very colorful market along 79th Street, but inside you'll find some of the best Caribbean food in the city.

Order this: The curry oxtail is like a baseline that you could use to compare all other versions of this dish.

5. Tran An

  • Vietnamese
  • Little River
  • price 1 of 4
Tran An
Tran An
Photograph: Ruben Cabrera

Chef Jon Nguyen’s groovy, 20-seat restaurant serves up Vietnamese comfort food in a small but mighty space with a compact menu culled from chef’s own family recipes. 

Order this: The broth in the pho simmers for eight hours before landing in your comically large bowl.

6. Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines

  • Steakhouse
  • Little River
  • price 3 of 4
Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines
Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines
Photograph: Courtesy Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines

Founded by Argentinian-born meat importer Pablo Liberato and helmed by Uruguayan chef Juan Pablo Soria, Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines is a cozy Little River outpost where they can let their organic, grass-fed and hormone-free meats shine in a warm, unpretentious restaurant setting. Each cut here is meticulously curated and prepared “asado”-style over a live fire like the South American cowboys would do.

Time Out tip: Like what you ate? Swing by the Gaucho Ranch retail boutique nearby to stock up on your own cuts to cook at home (or order online).

7. Ironside Pizza

  • Pizza
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4

Ironside Pizza whips up traditional Neapolitan pies and classic Italian dishes, utilizing a wood-fired oven. 

Order this: Be sure the table orders one margarita, done here just as it should be with nothing more or less than fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes and basil.

8. Oori Bakeshop

  • Bakeries
  • Little River
Oori Bakeshop
Oori Bakeshop
Photograph: Courtesy Oori Bakeshop

Oori is putting out long-fermented sourdough bread, oozy brown butter chocolate chip cookies and fluffy Japanese milk bread from a tiny little bakeshop. 

Order this: The jet-black charcoal Parker House rolls are topped in everything seasoning, an irresistible Wednesday Addams of the dinner table.

9. La Natural

La Natural
La Natural
Video: Falyn Wood for Time Out

Pizzas made from dough fermented for 48 hours and natural wines are the stars at this quirky spot in Little River that’s still good enough for it to earn a spot in the Michelin Guide. 

Order this: Among the cut-it-yourself pies is a pretty tomato number that comes with large, oozy hunks of basil and a few bits of basil dropped like fall leaves. 

10. The Plantisserie

The Plantisserie
The Plantisserie
Photograph: Courtesy The Plantisserie

The cafeteria-style ordering system at The Plantisserie, a light-filled, plant-based organic deli and market, makes for a quick meal in the airy dining room or a speedy stop for takeout. 

Order this: The Thai-inspired sauce on the veggie coconut curry makes this worthy of the trip alone. 

11. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

  • Haitian
  • Liberty City
  • price 1 of 4
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

What began in the 1970s as a veggie food truck has established itself as a solid choice for Caribbean food and authentic Haitian dishes in Miami. Expect fair prices, big portions and lots of leftovers, which are just as good, if not better, the next day.  

Order this: The curry goat is a headliner on a can’t-miss menu that also includes a hefty vegan section.

