Miami Spice just announced free transportation to restaurants through September. Here's how to catch a ride

In case you needed another excuse to dine out in Miami this summer, the folks who put on our epic restaurant months each year have just announced a free transportation service for the rest of Miami Spice.

Now through September 30, guests planning to partake in the discounted, pre-fixe menus at some of Miami’s best restaurants can hail on-demand, eco-friendly rides using the Freebee rideshare app.

The deal is only available within Freebee’s new designated South Beach service area: south of 17 Street, between Alton Road and Ocean Drive. But considering this area contains the highest concentration of participating Miami Spice restaurants in the city, you’ll want to keep reading to learn more about how it works.

How to get a free ride during Miami Spice

Through a partnership with The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the City of Miami Beach, Freebee will operate its new “South Beach - Miami Spice” service Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11pm, Friday from 5pm to midnight, Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

To take advantage of the offer, guests must download the Freebee app on their phones. The Miami Spice service is only available within the South Beach zone, meaning rides must begin and end in the designated area (mapped out in the app once you’re logged in). You can get door-to-door rides from homes, residential buildings, hotels and city garages to 60 Miami Spice restaurants in South Beach.

Image: Freebee app The new South Beach - Miami Spice Freebee service area

But there are also perks for people who want to ride into South Beach from outside the zone. Rather than valet (expensive) or attempt street parking near the restaurant (often impossible), guests can park in one of five city garages within the area (typically $2 an hour) and hail a Freebee for the last leg of the journey. These garages include 13 Street and Collins Avenue, 7 Street and Collins Avenue, 15 Street and Washington Avenue, 12 Street and Drexel Avenue and 17 Street and Convention Center Drive.

Since this is a new service, it’s difficult to say how long it will take for your Freebee to arrive, and there’s no way to schedule a ride in advance. But since it’s an on-demand service, using a Freebee to get around South Beach during Miami Spice months is a pretty sweet deal—especially if you’re in the mood to restaurant and barhop. (There’s no cap to the number of free rides you can take.)

Photograph: Courtesy Freebee/Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Once you've created your account and set your pickup location, browse by “Deals” or “Destinations” within the “South Beach - Miami Spice” service area to find the participating restaurant of your choice. You can also use the service for a free return trip back to your home, hotel, parking garage or other dropoff location within the zone.

Most vehicles in Freebee’s 100% electric fleet have space for up to five people. If you need to request a ride for more than five passengers, you'll have to create two separate ride requests, for two separate vehicles, and from two separate accounts. While requesting your ride, at the "Confirm Your Ride" screen, you’ll see an area to select the number of passengers.

