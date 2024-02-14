Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
PEZ Miami
Photograph: Antonella Re Pez

Michelin adds 19 new restaurants to its Florida guide for February 2024

Check out the full list, including eight fresh picks from Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

As usual, Michelin is teasing new additions to its Florida restaurant guide ahead of its annual awards ceremony, a massive event that will be held on April 18 in Tampa this year.

Today’s announcement from the renowned global dining guide adds 19 restaurants across the Sunshine State, highlighting the Michelin inspectors’ favorite new finds from the last year. Though they haven’t been officially rated yet, some of these restaurants could receive Stars or Bib Gourmands at the 2024 ceremony.

Of the new picks, eight restaurants come from Miami, including a few of our favorite new restaurants of 2023, like Tâm Tâm, Maty’s and Shingo. A variety of cuisines got their due, too, with Peruvian, Mexican, Japanese and Vietnamese selections proving just how diverse Miami’s dining scene has become.

Outside of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Winter Park restaurants got shoutouts from the guide today, too. Make sure you check them out on your next visits up north (we heard the Brightline is a pretty great way to explore Orlando).

Tam Tam
Photograph: Tam PhamTam Tam

Read on for the full list of restaurants added to the Florida Michelin Guide today.

Miami:

Orlando:

  • Zaru
    Japanese
  • Sushi Saint
    Japanese
  • Natsu
    Japanese
  • Camille
    Vietnamese

Tampa:

  • Supernatural Food & Wine
    American
  • Predalina
    Mediterranean
  • Streetlight Taco
    Mexican
  • The Pearl
    American
  • Ebbe
    Contemporary
  • Kōsen
    Japanese

Winter Park:

  • Chuan Fu
    Chinese

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.