Michelin adds 19 new restaurants to its Florida guide for February 2024

As usual, Michelin is teasing new additions to its Florida restaurant guide ahead of its annual awards ceremony, a massive event that will be held on April 18 in Tampa this year.

Today’s announcement from the renowned global dining guide adds 19 restaurants across the Sunshine State, highlighting the Michelin inspectors’ favorite new finds from the last year. Though they haven’t been officially rated yet, some of these restaurants could receive Stars or Bib Gourmands at the 2024 ceremony.

Of the new picks, eight restaurants come from Miami, including a few of our favorite new restaurants of 2023, like Tâm Tâm, Maty’s and Shingo. A variety of cuisines got their due, too, with Peruvian, Mexican, Japanese and Vietnamese selections proving just how diverse Miami’s dining scene has become.

Outside of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Winter Park restaurants got shoutouts from the guide today, too. Make sure you check them out on your next visits up north (we heard the Brightline is a pretty great way to explore Orlando).

Photograph: Tam Pham Tam Tam

Read on for the full list of restaurants added to the Florida Michelin Guide today.

Miami:

EntreNos

Contemporary

Contemporary Tam Tam

Vietnamese

Vietnamese Pez

Mexican

Mexican Kaori

Asian

Asian Maty's

Peruvian

Peruvian Ossobuco

Contemporary

Contemporary Ogawa

Japanese

Japanese Shingo

Japanese

Orlando:

Zaru

Japanese

Japanese Sushi Saint

Japanese

Japanese Natsu

Japanese

Japanese Camille

Vietnamese

Tampa:

Supernatural Food & Wine

American

American Predalina

Mediterranean

Mediterranean Streetlight Taco

Mexican

Mexican The Pearl

American

American Ebbe

Contemporary

Contemporary Kōsen

Japanese

Winter Park: