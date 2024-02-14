Michelin adds 19 new restaurants to its Florida guide for February 2024

As usual, Michelin is teasing new additions to its Florida restaurant guide ahead of its annual awards ceremony, a massive event that will be held on April 18 in Tampa this year.
Today’s announcement from the renowned global dining guide adds 19 restaurants across the Sunshine State, highlighting the Michelin inspectors’ favorite new finds from the last year. Though they haven’t been officially rated yet, some of these restaurants could receive Stars or Bib Gourmands at the 2024 ceremony.
Of the new picks, eight restaurants come from Miami, including a few of our favorite new restaurants of 2023, like Tâm Tâm, Maty’s and Shingo. A variety of cuisines got their due, too, with Peruvian, Mexican, Japanese and Vietnamese selections proving just how diverse Miami’s dining scene has become.
Outside of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Winter Park restaurants got shoutouts from the guide today, too. Make sure you check them out on your next visits up north (we heard the Brightline is a pretty great way to explore Orlando).
Read on for the full list of restaurants added to the Florida Michelin Guide today.
Miami:
- EntreNos
Contemporary
- Tam Tam
Vietnamese
- Pez
Mexican
- Kaori
Asian
- Maty's
Peruvian
- Ossobuco
Contemporary
- Ogawa
Japanese
- Shingo
Japanese
Orlando:
- Zaru
Japanese
- Sushi Saint
Japanese
- Natsu
Japanese
- Camille
Vietnamese
Tampa:
- Supernatural Food & Wine
American
- Predalina
Mediterranean
- Streetlight Taco
Mexican
- The Pearl
American
- Ebbe
Contemporary
- Kōsen
Japanese
Winter Park:
- Chuan Fu
Chinese