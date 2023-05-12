Michelin Guide Miami 2023: Tambourine Room, Jaguar Sun, Rosie's among new honorees

Last night, the state's most illustrious chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers convened in Miami at LoadDepot Park for the Oscars of the hospitality industry: the Michelin Guide Florida 2023 awards ceremony.

Representing the best of Miami, Tampa and Orlando, the 2023 honorees comprised 144 restaurants and 38 types of cuisine. All 11 of Miami's 2022 restaurants retained their stars from last year's inaugural Florida guide, while one restaurant, Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt, earned one star for the first time (inspector's notes below).

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt (Miami Beach, Contemporary cuisine)

Inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort on a rather calm stretch of Collins Avenue, find this ambitious dining bijou helmed by Chef Tristan Brandt and his trusted lieutenant Timo Steubing. The duo delivers a colorful, multicourse tasting grounded in French cuisine with notable Asian inspiration. The results are anything but timid: Expect rich, bold sauces and foams made with the likes of parmesan, lobster and saffron, and ginger turbocharging everything from tomatoes to scallops to wagyu. By contrast, the space itself is fairly spartan, sequestered off to the side of the main hotel bar and defined mostly by oversized oak tables, blue leather chairs and modern light fixtures. Swing for the second seating of the evening for a longer menu.

As the Michelin Guide teased new honorees and recommended restaurants throughout the year, there weren't many surprises among the 2023 award recipients. Still, Miami restaurants were doled out much-deserved recognition from the coveted global dining guide, with a total of 73 selections making the cut for 2023.

Aside from the 12 starred restaurants this year, 18 restaurants earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, including two new recipients, Jaguar Sun and Rosie's. These are restaurants where one can have two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50. Contenders for future awards include 43 Miami restaurants that were given "Recommended" nods.

Jaguar Sun also took home one of four special awards given out last night. The Downtown bar team earned the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award for the first time.

As for hotels, the selection for Florida included sustainability pioneers like the Hotel Greystone, standouts from the guide's “Plus” collection like the Esmé and Mondrian hotels in Miami, nightlife hotspots like the Goodtime Hotel, cutting-edge luxury designs like the Tampa EDITION and hotels with Michelin Guide restaurants, like Faena Miami Beach.