Miracle Mile is one of Time Out's Coolest Streets in the World

The Coral Gables corridor is packed with some of Miami's best restaurants, shops and more.

Have you heard? Miami is home to one of the coolest streets in the world.

Miracle Mile is No. 26 on Time Out’s annual rankings of the Coolest Streets in the World. As the main artery of Coral Gables' business district, this palm and oak tree-lined street boasts plenty of independent shops and some of Miami’s best restaurants (including several that recently earned nods from the Michelin Guide).

Like the rest of its historic neighborhood (which we touted as among the world’s coolest in 2023), Miracle Mile and its surrounding promenades feature beautifully maintained Mediterranean Revival-style architecture with stucco facades and arched doorways. There are also lively events year-round, like the two-day Carnaval on the Mile festival every March.

The Coral Gables outpost of one of our favorite restaurants in Miami—the Mediterranean-inspired Motek—resides under telltale yellow and white striped awnings along Miracle Mile. During Vinya Table's happy hour (daily 3-6pm), you can sip somm-curated glasses of wine starting at $8 and excellent cocktails like the Whitecap Negroni starting at $9. Peruse the market shelves in the back for a few to-go bottles, too.

Beyond the food and drinks, Miracle Mile is famed for its shopping—it's a global destination for bridal boutiques—as well as its landmarks, like the grandiose, Beaux Arts-style Colonnade Building and the City Hall constructed from local limestone. Craving some culture? Catch a show at the historic Miracle Theatre. Built in 1948, it’s now the home of Miami’s critically-acclaimed Actors’ Playhouse.

What makes a street cool, exactly? For one, there’s much more to do than just walking. You could spend entire days exploring the avenues on the list, which boast bold, creative new ventures in the food and beverage scene, plus tons of nightlife and culture. Topping this year's rankings is High Street in Melbourne, Australia, followed by Hollywood Road in Hong Kong and East Eleventh in Austin, Texas.

