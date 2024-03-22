Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miracle Mile
Photograph: Shutterstock

Miracle Mile is one of Time Out's Coolest Streets in the World

The Coral Gables corridor is packed with some of Miami's best restaurants, shops and more.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Have you heard? Miami is home to one of the coolest streets in the world.

Miracle Mile is No. 26 on Time Out’s annual rankings of the Coolest Streets in the World. As the main artery of Coral Gables' business district, this palm and oak tree-lined street boasts plenty of independent shops and some of Miami’s best restaurants (including several that recently earned nods from the Michelin Guide).

Like the rest of its historic neighborhood (which we touted as among the world’s coolest in 2023), Miracle Mile and its surrounding promenades feature beautifully maintained Mediterranean Revival-style architecture with stucco facades and arched doorways. There are also lively events year-round, like the two-day Carnaval on the Mile festival every March.

The Coral Gables outpost of one of our favorite restaurants in Miami—the Mediterranean-inspired Motek—resides under telltale yellow and white striped awnings along Miracle Mile. During Vinya Table's happy hour (daily 3-6pm), you can sip somm-curated glasses of wine starting at $8 and excellent cocktails like the Whitecap Negroni starting at $9. Peruse the market shelves in the back for a few to-go bottles, too.

Beyond the food and drinks, Miracle Mile is famed for its shopping—it's a global destination for bridal boutiques—as well as its landmarks, like the grandiose, Beaux Arts-style Colonnade Building and the City Hall constructed from local limestone. Craving some culture? Catch a show at the historic Miracle Theatre. Built in 1948, it’s now the home of Miami’s critically-acclaimed Actors’ Playhouse

What makes a street cool, exactly? For one, there’s much more to do than just walking. You could spend entire days exploring the avenues on the list, which boast bold, creative new ventures in the food and beverage scene, plus tons of nightlife and culture. Topping this year's rankings is High Street in Melbourne, Australia, followed by Hollywood Road in Hong Kong and East Eleventh in Austin, Texas.

Here’s the full list of Time Out’s 30 Coolest Streets in the World:

  1. High Street, Melbourne
  2. Hollywood Road, Hong Kong
  3. East Eleventh, Austin
  4. Guatemala Street, Buenos Aires
  5. Commercial Drive, Vancouver
  6. Jalan Petaling, Kuala Lumpur
  7. Rua da Boavista, Lisbon
  8. Arnaldo Quintela, Rio de Janeiro
  9. Chazawa-dori, Tokyo
  10. Consell de Cent, Barcelona
  11. Bree Street, Cape Town
  12. Oranienstraße, Berlin
  13. Fifth Avenue, Park Slope, New York City
  14. Ban Tad Thong, Bangkok
  15. East 3rd Street, Los Angeles
  16. Rua Sá de Noronha, Porto
  17. Gerrard Street, London
  18. Conde Duque Street, Madrid
  19. Bucareli, Mexico City
  20. Rue de Belleville, Paris
  21. 18th Street, Chicago
  22. Camden Street, Dublin
  23. Foster Street, Sydney
  24. Songridan-gil, Seoul
  25. Quang An Street, Tay Ho, Hanoi
  26. Miracle Mile, Miami
  27. Saint-Hubert Plaza, Montreal
  28. Troon Street, Athens
  29. Cecil Street, Singapore
  30. L.P Leviste Street, Manila

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.