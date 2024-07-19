Seven savory cocktails to sip on in Miami right now

We won’t deny the allure of a fruity, tropical cocktail on a hot summer day. But warmer temperatures come with so many other fresh ingredients that ripen beautifully under the sun—tomatoes, for instance—and we think they deserve their moment in our drinks, too.

Luckily, several bars and restaurants around Miami agree and this summer, there’s a whole crop of exciting new savory, vegetal and umami cocktails to explore. From pickled martinis to beet-infused cocktails and mozzarella foam-topped drinks, here’s where to try this summer’s savory cocktail trend in Miami.

1. Tomatini at LPM Miami

LPM has been ahead of the trend with its signature Tomatini (pictured above), invented in 2010 by Jimmy Barrat at the French restaurant’s Dubai outpost. The light and fragrant ruby-colored martini made with Ketel One vodka, white balsamic vinegar, Campari tomato, salt and pepper is garnished with a seasoned cherry tomato.

Photograph: Falyn Wood for Time Out Ambrosia at CASA NEOS

2. Ambrosia at CASA NEOS

Do feta and mozzarella belong in a cocktail? You’ll have to sip this surprisingly refreshing cocktail to find out. The cheese comes in the form of a light and airy foam that tops a frothy mixture of white rum, beet juice, vermouth, maple and orange.

Photograph: Courtesy STARR Restaurants Le Petit Pickle at Pastis Miami

3. Le Petit Pickle at Pastis Miami

This adorable mini martini is made with a special house brine and a mix of pickled things like cornichons and pearl onions.

4. A Friend for Celery at Jaguar Sun

This limited-edition cocktail combines vodka, fino sherry, celery, lime and lime cordial for a dry, subtly savory cocktail that’s rimmed with Japanese furikake seasoning.

Photograph: Courtesy Byblos Miami Ottoman Cartel at Byblos

5. Ottoman Cartel at Byblos Miami

This earthy, tart and refreshing drink features Don Julio Blanco tequila blended with cold-pressed beet juice, house-made chili-barberry syrup and fresh lime juice.

6. Martini Doppio at ViceVersa

For the discerning martini-lover who appreciates it dirty but not filthy, Valentino Longo’s version at ViceVersa hits the sweet (or rather, savory) spot. The Doppio is made slightly dirty, Gibson-style, with dry vermouth and a pickled onion for garnish.

Photograph: Courtesy Grupo Bakan Michelada Ojo Rojo at Bakan

7. Michelada Ojo Rojo at Bakan

Swap out your Bloody for this lighter cocktail that combines Mexican beer with the tangy zest of clamato and lime and a salted rim.