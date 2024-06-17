That new outfit just arrived in the mail, and the last thing you’re going to do is throw it on right before walking out the door. No, there is mirror time, styling, selfies involved to ensure this look lives up to the glowing online reviews. A similar thing happens with new Miami restaurants that open over the summer, a sort of trying on of the concept before the tourists swarm.

Summer 2024 is no exception: Restaurateurs are planning to roll out a bevy of new concepts (a few of which we mentioned in our guide to 2024's most anticipated Miami restaurant openings), many from renowned chefs and big-name restaurant groups. In fact, so many restaurants are opening in Miami this summer, it’s like the entire food scene of a mid-sized city. Here are the ones we’re most excited about—and not just so we can finally wear that new outfit.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami right now