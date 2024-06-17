1. Torno Subito
Torno Subito from renowned Chef Massimo Bottura will occupy the rooftop at Julia and Henry's. “Coming soon” since February, Torno Subito’s big opening has been pushed back months (welcome to Miami, Massimo). This is the second outpost for Torno Subito, a restaurant that will recall the 1960s Italian Riviera with classic dishes that feature an avant-garde twist. Bottura is best known for Italy’s Osteria Francescana, long considered one of the world's best restaurants. 200 E Flagler St