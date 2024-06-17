Subscribe
TULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy W MiamiTULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

The best Miami restaurants opening this summer 2024

It’s summer in Miami, so get ready to test drive a bevy of new concepts before the tourists return.

Photograph: Courtesy W Miami

Eric BartonAshley Brozic
Written by Eric Barton
Contributor
Contributors: Ashley Brozic & Falyn Wood
That new outfit just arrived in the mail, and the last thing you’re going to do is throw it on right before walking out the door. No, there is mirror time, styling, selfies involved to ensure this look lives up to the glowing online reviews. A similar thing happens with new Miami restaurants that open over the summer, a sort of trying on of the concept before the tourists swarm. 

Summer 2024 is no exception: Restaurateurs are planning to roll out a bevy of new concepts (a few of which we mentioned in our guide to 2024's most anticipated Miami restaurant openings), many from renowned chefs and big-name restaurant groups. In fact, so many restaurants are opening in Miami this summer, it’s like the entire food scene of a mid-sized city. Here are the ones we’re most excited about—and not just so we can finally wear that new outfit.

Hottest Miami restaurants opening this summer

1. Torno Subito

Torno Subito
Torno Subito
Photography: Courtesy Torno Subito

Torno Subito from renowned Chef Massimo Bottura will occupy the rooftop at Julia and Henry's. “Coming soon” since February, Torno Subito’s big opening has been pushed back months (welcome to Miami, Massimo). This is the second outpost for Torno Subito, a restaurant that will recall the 1960s Italian Riviera with classic dishes that feature an avant-garde twist. Bottura is best known for Italy’s Osteria Francescana, long considered one of the world's best restaurants. 200 E Flagler St

2. Signora

Signora
Signora
Rendering: Courtesy Signora

You may not be able to get into Gala, the exclusive luxury lounge from Plus Plus Group, but you can snag a reservation at Signora, the restaurant group’s coastal Italian restaurant. Helmed by chef Jake Eaton, formerly of Nobu, Signora is “an ode to the grace and charm of Italian women,” with a menu that’s fully influenced by the fresh catches, ingredients and time. 47 23rd St, Miami Beach

3. Sra. Martinez

Before the Design District became the “Design District,” there was Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez. It opened in 2008, the same year Bernstein became the first woman to win the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast, and was within that first wave of restaurants to elevate the culinary standards of this city. Good news for those who still crave those Spanish-style croquetas: Bernstein and partner David Martinez will be resurfacing Sra. Martinez in the Gables with a menu that’s “rooted in Spain with influences and flavors from their global travels.” 2325 Galiano St, Coral Gables

4. Roberta’s

  • Eating
Roberta’s
Roberta’s
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Time Out New York’s No. 8 best pizza restaurant in the city made such a splash with its Design District pop-up a few years back that they’ve decided to open up a permanent location in North Beach at 72 Park, a luxe new residential development. 580 72nd St

5. CASA NEOS

CASA NEOS
CASA NEOS
Rendering: Courtesy Riviera Dining Group

With an unveiling scheduled for June 20, Casa Neos is a luxury complex on the Miami River that touts a boutique hotel, members-only club, two-story Mediterranean restaurant by the same name and a rooftop restaurant and lounge called NOORA that’ll serve Mediterranean and African-inspired cuisine from Turkey, Lebanon and Morocco. 40 SW North River Dr

6. NOE Sushi Bar

NOE Sushi Bar
NOE Sushi Bar
Photograph: Courtesy NOE

Ecuador's NOE Carmona will be bringing his 20-year-old sushi concept to the U.S. for the first time, blending the foods of his home country along with Japanese flavors. Carmona has a dozen locations of NOE back home and will open in the former Mi’talia space in South Miami. 5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami

7. ViceVersa

  • Drinking
ViceVersa
ViceVersa
Photography: Courtesy RC Visuals

ViceVersa’s Instagram promises a June 20 opening for the modern aperitivo bar featuring Italian spirits, vermouths, bitters and amaros shaken and stirred with unexpected ingredients. The project is a collaboration between Jaguar Sun's Will Thompson and Carey Hynes and Bombay Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender winner Valentino Longo, best known for his work at The Surf Club. 398 NE 5th St

8. Aviv

Aviv
Aviv
Photograph: Courtesy Aviv

Fans of chef Michael Solomonov, and of Israeli food in general, wept when he closed his Wynwood pita and hummus shop. But he’s returning this year with Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach. The 186-seat restaurant will serve Yemenite-style bread, mezze plates, kebabs grilled over charcoal and citrus-forward cocktails. 2341 Collins Ave

9. Church & Union

Church & Union
Church & Union
Photography: Courtesy Church & Union

The original Church & Union sits inside an actual church in Charleston, and while Miami’s location won’t quite be quite as pious, it’ll still offer all the New American classics this string of Southern restaurants is known for. Church & Union will be opening up its fifth location in a spacious, two-story Art Deco building in South Beach, so expect it to be a new go-to brunch spot for locals and tourists alike. 745 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

10. Rosemary’s

Rosemary’s
Rosemary’s
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

Is Wynwood turning into New York? Rosemary’s, a popular restaurant in the East and West Villages, will be opening in Wynwood, bringing Italian classics to the neighborhood in a farmhouse setting. It’s known for its buzzy bar and handmade pasta—a great place to bring a first date or the whole fam. 310 NW 25th St

11. Belly Fish

Belly Fish
Belly Fish
Photograph: Courtesy Belly Fish

You’ve seen Belly Fish on Uber Eats. Now, the pandemic-born brand is opening its first brick-and-mortar in Coral Gables. It’ll be a fast-casual joint with the same pricing and menu as its takeout operations, only now you can enjoy digging into sushi, bowls and even Latin-influenced dishes like tostadas and ceviches on fancy plates from the comfort of, well, not your home. 3060 SW 37th Ave

12. Piegari

Piegari
Piegari
Rendering: Courtesy Piegari

This popular Italian restaurant from Buenos Aires is bringing classic, white tablecloth dining to Wynwood. The menu features upscale Italian and Argentine fare like risotto, pasta, meat and seafood specialties, plus a few Wynwood-specific dishes. Save room though; there’s said to be over 30 desserts on deck. 137 NW 26th St

13. Pasta

Pasta
Pasta
Photograph: Courtesy Pasta

Peruvian husband and wife team Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi will open this Wynwood concept that concentrates on modern Italian dishes and, you guessed it, pasta. This is the concept’s second location and the first one stateside. 124 NW 28th St

14. TULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

TULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant
TULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy W Miami

This new Brickell rooftop is perched on the 15th floor of the trendy W Miami. Like its original location in Doha, Qatar, the Miami version of TULUM boasts an organic palette of earthy hues, ample greenery, warm wooden accents and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing both waterfront and skyline views. Though the decor takes its cues from its Mexican namesake, the menu at TULUM is globally inspired "modern-American," with dishes like Herbed-Brined Wings and Aji Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant is currently open for breakfast and lunch with dinner service to follow in the fall.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106147525/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami
15. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Photograph: Courtesy Black Tap

A chain with locations from New York to Nevada, Black Tap will drop into the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre. Burgers, wings, salads and shakes are the idea here behind a casual spot by husband and wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan. 701 S Miami Ave

16. Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco
Rendering: Courtesy Velvet Taco Wynwood & Sargenti

The Texas-based chain plans to open in Wynwood in July and will stay open until 4am to provide late-night booze and tacos. Murals in and out came thanks to the global art group The Color Dreamers. Favorites of the Tex-Mex-ish chain include the spicy tikka chicken, a Kobe smash burger and a double-layered red velvet cake. 2800 NW 2nd Ave

