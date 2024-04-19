The 2024 Miami Michelin award winners are here

Last week, we reported Miami's newest Michelin Bib Gourmand winner, recognizing Tam Tam as a restaurant with exceptional value. This morning, three Miami restaurants are riding high after receiving a star from the guide for the first time.

EntreNos in Miami Shores and Ogawa in Little River each earned a one-star distinction, along with Shingo in Coral Gables. The new honorees didn't come as a complete surprise, since Michelin teased its inspectors' new and noteworthy Miami restaurants earlier this year.

In total, nine Florida restaurants joined the coveted ranks of Michelin-starred restaurants at last night's 2024 awards ceremony at the Tampa EDITION hotel.

Read on for the inspectors' notes on Miami's three new winners:

EntreNos (Contemporary cuisine)

Chefs Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez are at the helm of this dinner-only spot where a tightly edited à la carte menu puts the spotlight on Florida’s seasons (and almost everything is sourced from the Sunshine State). The eclectic space has an inviting feel, and the high dining counter offers a prime view of the open kitchen. High-quality ingredients meet serious skill here. The smoked dry-aged cobia is a perfect example of what this place does so well. Dry-aged for one week in-house, then smoked and finished over the grill, it’s served with a Moujean tea beurre blanc sauce. Pumpkin flan is churned into ice cream and topped with pepita granola and coffee espumita for a dessert that is as unexpected as it is delightful.

Ogawa (Japanese cuisine)

Chef/co-owner Masayuki Komatsu commands a presence with an omakase that stuns with a series of enticing cooked dishes and a procession of focused and skillful nigiri. From baby sea eels with a soy-cured quail egg and bigfin reef squid in a shiso-miso sauce to baby snow crab and Japanese-style herring roe, this appetizer of four bites is the first sign that this isn’t your typical sushi counter. Then, lotus root, wild yam and langoustine tempura is sided by a thick sauce made from roasted langoustine shells. After the cooked dishes, nigiri comes next with bright and balanced kisu, creamy ebodai, squid topped with osetra caviar and anago dusted with sansho pepper exemplifying the chef’s skill.

Shingo (Japanese cuisine)

Chef Shingo Akikuni, ever gracious and welcoming, has returned, now back in action behind a spacious, 14-seat counter in Coral Gables. Chef Akikuni and his second-in-command handle the crowd without breaking a sweat and even switch sides midway through the meal. Once the room fills with the sharp smell of vinegar to mix into the sushi rice, it’s off to the races. Fish is sourced almost entirely from Japan, sliced in uniform fashion, and dressed with little more than a swipe of nikiri. They keep a close eye on the seasons too, evidenced by a recent special of high-grade tuna from Aomori prefecture and an indulgent chawanmushi with matsutake.

With the new selections, Miami now has 14 starred restaurants (you can find them all in our guide to Michelin restaurants in Miami). L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Design District remains the only restaurant with two stars. Los Félix in Coconut Grove is the only Florida restaurant to earn the Green Star distinction for sustainability.

Read Michelin's official announcement to get the scoop on all of Florida's 2024 selections, including hotels, bar awards and more.