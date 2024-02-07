The best places for a first date in Miami, according to Miamians

We don’t want to sell ourselves short, but Miami isn’t exactly known for being a wine-them-and-dine-them type of town. We’re more like a let-them-into-your-VIP-section, flex-your-bank-account kind of city. No shade! We really excel at that, and it must be working for some people.
But Miami does have a softer, more romantic side. That was made abundantly clear when we asked you, our readers, to share your favorite Miami first-date date spots. Of course, there were your typical joke responses (so. many. strip clubs!). Though it seems many of you put some real thought and sweet consideration into where to take a date when you want to woo them.
Below, find the best places in Miami for a first date, according to Miami's lovers (plus a few of our thoughts on your picks).
Where to take a first date in Miami: The nice responses
- “A walk on the beach and some lunch or dinner by the water.” We love a classic.
- Lagniappe. This was a popular response!
- The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Sexy, adults only. Yes.
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
- “Lunch. Lincoln Rd. Spend a 1st date @ lunch. Take a walk on Lincoln strip after and walk her/him to their car. Lunch.” Someone loves lunch!
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. Slick!
- The Deck at Island Gardens. We agree: The views are gorgeous.
- Bayside Marketplace
- Porterhouse Bar and Grill
- Fort Lauderdale. We're going to need more info.
- Flanigan's. Also a popular pick. A fine choice, just know your audience.
- Monty's. Fun!
- Broken Shaker
- Samurai
- Upper Deck Ale and Sports Grille
- Westland Mall. Can we share Dippin' Dots?
Where to take a first date in Miami: The naughty responses
- E11EVEN
- Miami Velvet. Looks like our roundup of best strip clubs in Miami is missing an entry!
- Scarlett’s
- “Macdonald.” No. But also, yes?
- Tootsie's
- “My Place 😊.” Calm down.