This is apparently the most beautiful restaurant in Miami

Miami is full of gorgeous and grandiose restaurants, from hidden gems like Queen Omakase and scenic spots like Level 6 Rooftop to Italian stunners like Contessa and Carbone. But of the hundreds of well-appointed dining rooms in Miami, which is the most beautiful? In honor of the 50th anniversary of PEOPLE magazine, the editors at OpenTable and PEOPLE paired up to crown the most beautiful restaurant in each state.

The list of the 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America featured such beauts as The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California; Tillie’s in Dripping Springs, Texas; Everett’s 8,800 in Big Sky, Montana and the Crow’s Nest at Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska. But in our neck of the woods, the Miami venue that is turning heads as the Magic City’s most beautiful restaurant is MILA, the scene-y South Beach restaurant, lounge and private club with a rooftop overlooking Lincoln Road.

With its luxe, moody interiors and open-air rooftop terrace designed by Lazaro Rosa-Violan and Olya Volkova, it's not a surprise that MILA would grab the attention of the list makers. Hailing from Spain, Rosa-Violan describes himself as a "traveler and creator of atmospheres," according to a MILA representative. In addition to design, he is also a gifted painter who imbues his spaces with his artist's eye and technique. For her part, Volkova is a lauded Los Angeles-based designer with projects all over the U.S.

The multi-level restaurant opened in the winter of 2020 and has since expanded to include a members-only club, lounge and stunning omakase counter. The plush, dimly lit spaces clad in warm woods and natural marbles are complemented by a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian-inspired cuisines: crudos, whole roasted cauliflower, grilled Spanish octopus, seasonal hotpots and the like.