The atmosphere is thick with the aroma of freshly rolled cigars. The streets resonate with the rhythms of live Cuban bands serenading patrons at quaint sidewalk cafes. And all around the neighborhood, windows are lined with a mix of tourists, immigrants and locals all scooping forkfuls of mojo-soaked lechon, sweet cheese-stuffed tejadas or even spicy khao soi into their mouths—because there’s nowhere like Little Havana for authentic and inexpensive international cuisine.

We have an entire guide covering things to do in Little Havana, but let’s get specific: Where should you eat? There are, of course, a ton of delicious Cuban restaurants and sandwich shops to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood’s signature cuisine. But there are so many spots to sample Nicaraguan, Mexican and other fare, too. If you’re planning to spend the day in this culturally rich, immigrant-influenced neighborhood, here’s our roadmap for where to find the most delicious eats in Little Havana.