Shokudo Ramen
Photography: Courtesy Shokudo

Slurp your way through Miami's 10 best ramen shops

Miami wasn’t always a ramen town, but now we’ve got Japanese noodle legends.

Written by
Virginia Gil
,
Matt Meltzer
&
Eric Barton
There have always been great Japanese restaurants in Miami and sushi counters are a dime a dozen. But we had, not long ago, exactly zero ramen restaurants in this city. People said maybe the whole soup thing wouldn’t work in a place already as hot as a steaming bowl of tonkotsu.

Then, they arrived, bowls of noodles soaking in cocktails of broth at dimly lit bars and traditional Japanese restaurants. And with that came the great omakase awakeningBut just as fast as it all began, came the ramen reckoning, where many of our first ramen shops and pop-ups served up their final marinated eggs. What we have now are piping hot new ramen spots and the ones that remain, having survived the trend long enough to become mainstays. These are the best places to eat ramen in Miami, hot enough to make it in a city that already feels like a steambath.

Best ramen in Miami

Hachidori Ramen
Photograph: Courtesy Hachidori Ramen Bar

1. Hachidori Ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4

Hachidori began with a honeymoon. After their wedding, Jessica Daez and Guillermo Paniza headed to Japan where they became obsessed with a Tokyo ramen shop, so much so they came back to Miami and opened a place inspired by it. The result is a ramen shop that shows both a deep obsession to recreate traditional ramen and also to add their own twist, like a broth that combines chile de árbol and sichuan spices. And yeah, the OG Tonkotsu here is a gem, but the Shrooms features a deeply flavored miso broth that just might become your new favorite ramen. 

Usagi Tokyo
Photography: Courtesy Usagi Tokyo

2. Usagi Tokyo

The ramen stand inside Wynwood's 1-800-LUCKY food hall serves up everything from the traditional to the entirely new creations. There's a spicy tantan with minced pork and a rich sesame paste, an umami-packed roast pork shoyu ramen and a vegetable number flavored with a rich sesame paste and boasting more color than your average double rainbow. The fried chicken sando here sure looks great, but who could make it there after one of these bowls? 

Shimuja
Photography: Courtesy Shimuja

3. Shimuja

Shimuja began as a Miami Beach pop-up before finding a permanent home in Broward County. Luckily for us here in Miami, it found a second home at the Julia & Henry’s food hall, where chef Keiichi Maemura serves the ramen he ate in his hometown of Kagoshima. The ramen here starts with one of four broths -- pork, fish, chicken or veggie -- and then includes a laundry list of ingredients that make these some of the most topping-packed ramen bowls in town. 

Momosan Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Momosan/Evan Sung

4. Momosan Wynwood

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood

Masaharu Morimoto, who made a name for himself in fine dining and then became internationally known on “Iron Chef,” went more casual with his Wynwood concept, which is headlined by traditional bowls of ramen. While the ramen includes red curry and miso, the tonkotsu here benefits from a long-simmered broth and barbecued pork that gives it a smoky, rich decadence.

Ichimi Ramen
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Ichimi Ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

For sheer variety and reasonable prices, you’d be hard-pressed to top Ichimi. Its two locations, the Gables and Midtown, offer stuff not usually seen on noodle shop menus. The curry ramen is a smooth and spicy fusion of Southeast Asian and Japanese cuisines, while the summer spiced ramen adds a tangy house hot sauce for a flavor you won’t find elsewhere.

GoBistro
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. GoBistro

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wynwood

Broward County export GoBistro’s Wynwood location serves a thick, pork-bone tonkotsu broth that sticks to your mouth after you’ve swallowed the noodles. It’s one of the richer ramens you’ll try, so if you’re headed here late at night just know there’s a good chance you’ll feel it in the morning.

Moshi Moshi
Photography: Courtesy Moshi Moshi

7. Moshi Moshi

Before noodles became a craze in Miami—and the rest of America—there was Moshi Moshi, which has been serving steaming bowls of ramen for over 20 years. In addition to the original South Beach location, there are now outposts in MiMo and Brickell with massive menus that while sushi-heavy, offer five types of ramen, including a spicy kimchi ramen.

Shokudo
Photograph: Courtesy Shokudo

8. Shokudo

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Buena Vista

In Japan, broths are what set ramen shops apart. Assuming that’s also the case in Miami, Shokudo should stand well above the rest with some of the richest, most complex broths in the city. It’s one of the few spots you’ll find a kombu/shitake broth, a tangy stock made from sea kelp served with chashu pork and nori fish cakes in the signature shoyu ramen.

Baby Jane
Photograph: Courtesy Baby Jane

9. Baby Jane

  • Restaurants
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

If you’ve got the late-night munchies after your fourth or fifth Japanese whiskey at Baby Jane, you don’t need to go far to find something to soak up the drinks. Get a double-dose of post-consumption cuisine with the shiro kombu ramen, where chicken broth and ramen noodles are topped with another late-night favorite: fried chicken.

Ohho Noodles Market
Photography: Courtesy Ohho Noodles Market

10. Ohho Noodles Market

You can never go wrong in a ramen house filled with college students, right? Especially if that college is the University of Miami, where the students can probably afford to eat places that don’t serve up the biggest bowls of ramen in the city for about two-to-three dollars less than elsewhere. You’ll also find a selection of pork, chicken or chicken-and-miso broths if you’re looking for something a little lighter. And if the trek to the Gables feels too far for ramen, there's an Ohho Aventura, too. 

