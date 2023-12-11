There have always been great Japanese restaurants in Miami and sushi counters are a dime a dozen. But we had, not long ago, exactly zero ramen restaurants in this city. People said maybe the whole soup thing wouldn’t work in a place already as hot as a steaming bowl of tonkotsu.

Then, they arrived, bowls of noodles soaking in cocktails of broth at dimly lit bars and traditional Japanese restaurants. And with that came the great omakase awakening. But just as fast as it all began, came the ramen reckoning, where many of our first ramen shops and pop-ups served up their final marinated eggs. What we have now are piping hot new ramen spots and the ones that remain, having survived the trend long enough to become mainstays. These are the best places to eat ramen in Miami, hot enough to make it in a city that already feels like a steambath.