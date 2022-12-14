Sushi bowls are too often associated with supermarket takeout served in throwaway containers. At this Upper Eastside restaurant, they get the care they deserve from a place that pays serious attention to the details. Often, these are simple affairs meant to showcase the quality of the crab, rice, salmon, seaweed, tuna—everything in that bowl in front of you is as delicate and refined as the space itself. There’s more on the menu here than just bowls: The $50 chirashi-style omakase is a downright steal. But peek at what’s at the neighboring tables and you’ll see why all the kids in the know come here: those bowls that’ll soon end up on all their Insta pages.