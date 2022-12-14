Yakko-San, an unpretentious izakaya restaurant where chef Hiro San serves a heartfelt take on Japanese comfort food, has been hiding in plain sight in a Miami strip mall for years. Now the award-winning, suburban favorite expands to Time Out Market with YU ME—a literal dream come true as its Japanese translation suggests. It’s a spin-off of chef Hiro’s signature menu at Yakko-San, serving chicken yakitori, pork katsu, yakiniku steak and vegetable tempura, among other classics. Get ready to devour incredible Japanese delicacies that you’ll find yourself craving over and over again.
Where can you find a beautiful bowl of ramen in Miami? Or a tray of trustworthy sushi? These questions were a lot tougher to answer just a couple of years ago. Once upon a time, any half-decent ramen in Miami was still wildly overpriced, and most of our sushi came home in plastic containers from the counter at Publix. Now, there's a great omakase restaurant in almost every corner of this metro. Sushi counters produce rice bowls and slices of sashimi to rival actual restaurants in Japan. And some places are daring enough to combine Japanese flavors and techniques with everything from Texas barbecue to Peruvian sauces—to legendary effect. Find the freshest fish, tender meat sizzling on robata grills and noodles being slurped mercilessly at the best Japanese restaurants in Miami.