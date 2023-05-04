Few cities have a stronger Latin food reputation than the self-proclaimed Capital of the Americas. Every single person on the planet by now should know Miami as a mecca for Cuban food. And it should surprise nobody to learn you can also find damn good representations of the national dishes of Venezuela, Colombia, Puerto Rico and many more Caribbean and South American countries.

But Mexican? Admittedly, it’s not part of this city's culinary reputation. That doesn’t mean we don’t throw down amazing Miami tacos, tostadas and aguachiles like the best of them. Legit street food tacos and Michelin-awarded versions of deeply authentic Mexican dishes? We got that, plus enough specials on margs to last all week. Read on for the best Mexican restaurants in Miami right now.