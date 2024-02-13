Sure, it would be great if we could reach Key West without that grueling four-hour haul down U.S. 1. But Miamians can take in a quieter slice of island life by making the short trip over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Key Biscayne might not have the party scene of Key West, but what it lacks in cheap margaritas it makes up for in a dining scene that’s proving far bigger than the village itself. There are, we’ve learned the hard way, spots serving mediocre dishes to unsuspecting tourists. To avoid them, follow our vetted guide to the best restaurants in Key Biscayne, full of neighborhood classics, hidden gems and exciting new foodie havens.

RECOMMENDED: The best waterfront restaurants in Miami for a meal in paradise