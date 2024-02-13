Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lightkeepers
Photograph: Courtesy Lightkeepers

The best Key Biscayne restaurants to try right now

The charming waterfront village feels like a world away, with plenty of foodie spots and hidden gems to discover.

Written by
Eric Barton
Contributors
Virginia Gil
,
Ryan Pfeffer
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Sure, it would be great if we could reach Key West without that grueling four-hour haul down U.S. 1. But Miamians can take in a quieter slice of island life by making the short trip over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Key Biscayne might not have the party scene of Key West, but what it lacks in cheap margaritas it makes up for in a dining scene that’s proving far bigger than the village itself. There are, we’ve learned the hard way, spots serving mediocre dishes to unsuspecting tourists. To avoid them, follow our vetted guide to the best restaurants in Key Biscayne, full of neighborhood classics, hidden gems and exciting new foodie havens.

RECOMMENDED: The best waterfront restaurants in Miami for a meal in paradise

Key Biscayne restaurants

Vinya Wine & Market
Photograph: Ricardo Mejia/@rmstudiocorp

1. Vinya Wine & Market

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Key Biscayne

This wine bar, restaurant and market opened in 2021 and quickly became a go-to for locals on the Key—and a new reason to make the drive in for us unchosen masses who don't live there. Sommelier Allegra Angelo helms the wine program and regularly hosts themed tasting events where you can learn from experts while getting a nice buzz and discovering a few favorites to take home. The menu features approachable contemporary American fare like steamed mussels, grilled artichokes, smoked burrata and braised short rib. Though wine's the specialty here, the cocktails are also potent and well-balanced.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105968641/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami
Read more
Book online
Flour & Weirdoughs
Photograph: Dana Rozansky for Time Out

2. Flour & Weirdoughs

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 2 of 4

As the name implies, Flour & Weirdoughs takes your usual bakery items and does weird (and delicious) things to them. They top their Danish with smoked salmon, dill, lemon and goat cheese. Pizza is slathered with pear, walnut and gorgonzola. Cornbread muffins are stuffed with chorizo. And perhaps most famously, they cram croissants with brisket, mustard and provolone. Yeah, they put out more traditional stuff, too (shout out to the Basic AF Croissant), but the daily creations of delightfully weird doughs are alone worth a drive out to the Key.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818899/image.jpg
Eric Barton
 Contributor
Read more
Advertising
Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Courtesy Rusty Pelican

3. Rusty Pelican

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Miami
  • price 3 of 4

If somebody who has never been to Miami tried to picture what a restaurant here would be, it would probably look like this: a waterfront mainstay with bay views out to the city skyline and a solid seafood-centric menu. Of course, there are tourists, but locals have been celebrating birthdays and honor rolls here for five decades. Crowds descend for the weekend brunch, but it’s the happy hour (4 to 6:30pm Monday through Friday) that feels especially festive when the parade of yachts provides as much entertainment as the people-watching. 

Read more
Book online
Piononos
Photograph: Virginia Gil for Time Out

4. Piononos

You’ll recognize it when you see it, and you’ll fall in love with it the moment you taste it: María Luisa Benavides’ strawberry pavlova. Her Key Biscayne bakery can’t bake them fast enough, as the large sheet cakes have become somewhat of a birthday staple around these parts. The pavlova, as well as the rest of Piononos’ wonderful pastries, are available for pick-up and delivery across Miami-Dade and parts of Broward County.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105969091/image.jpg
Virginia Gil
 USA Editor
Advertising
LightKeepers
Photograph: Courtesy Lightkeepers

5. LightKeepers

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

The breezy indoor-outdoor restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami serves two very different purposes: It’s a classy spot for a casual breakfast, brunch and lunch with a lobster roll and grouper sandwich. Or fancy it up at dinner with a Mediterranean surf and turf menu with royal red prawns al ajillo and a grass-fed lamb chop.

Read more
Book online
Gramps Getaway
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps/Good Exposure

6. Gramps Getaway

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Pioneering Wynwood bar Gramps expands to Key Biscayne with Gramps Getaway, a campy, authentically Florida joint with boat access, skyline views, freshly caught seafood, tropical drinks and all the funky thrills the bar has come to be known for—with a more "come-in-your-flip-flops" vibe. The kitchen whip out exactly what you’d expect from this kind of place: fresh Florida seafood, battered, blackened or grilled and other dockside classics. New, too, is a raw bar specializing in but not limited to oysters from all coasts: East, West, Canadian, you name it. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105841708/image.jpg
Ashley Brozic
 Contributor
Read more
Advertising
Boater’s Grill
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Boater’s Grill

It isn’t easy to find Boater’s Grill, a restaurant deep inside Bill Baggs State Park on the waters of No Name Harbor. But make your way through the park’s winding roads and you’ll find a place that feels very much like Old Miami, an open-air spot serving grilled fish and Latin dishes like ceviche, shrimp in creole sauce and seafood paella. You probably won’t find your new favorite conch fritters, but you will discover an ideal spot to watch boats mosy out toward Stiltsville.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818899/image.jpg
Eric Barton
 Contributor
Advertising
Novecento
Photograph: Unsplash/Jez Timms

9. Novecento

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

This Argentine restaurant with several Miami area locations sticks to the winning Argentine formula: meat, meat and more meat (and wine). The menu covers a lot of ground from sandwiches to seafood, but make no mistake, whether for lunch for dinner, you can still find juicy slabs of beef, rib eye and tenderloin

Read more
Order online
Kebo Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/KeBo Restaurant

10. Kebo Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

Kebo is as popular among the tourists sent here by their concierges as much as it is for the Key locals, who know this is a tapas restaurant that feels relocated from Madrid. Expect a warm and friendly staff and paella rice and seafood dishes that could feed the neighborhood.

Read more
Advertising

11. Costa Med Bistro + Wine

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

A classy place with a sprawling menu of the Mediterranean’s greatest hits, Costa Med’s wine list should be enough to please the grape snob in your life. There’s pasta, of course, ranging from stuffed ravioli to homemade black linguini. Or, if this occasion is really special, splurge on the veal chop or the filet mignon. Oh, and don’t forget the wine.

Read more
Cantina Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Cantina Beach

12. Cantina Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

The more casual Mexican option at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami boasts the kind of Atlantic view that’s surprisingly rare in Miami. This trip to coastal Mexico will cost you—$22 for blackened fish tacos and a $24 burger with guac— but at least you’ll be basking in those ocean vibes.

Read more
Advertising
Sir Pizza
Photograph: Dana Rozansky for Time Out

13. Sir Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 2 of 4

Sir Pizza has been catering to Key Biscayne sleepovers, soccer games and more since it opened in 1969. Today, it’s still the island’s reigning pie thanks to its convenience and just a hint of nostalgia. The adorable “mini” personal pizza that many of us remember for five bucks is now almost double that, but it’s still one of the Key’s best slices feeling like you just scored the winning goal.

Read more
Donut Gallery Diner
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Marilyn M.

14. Donut Gallery Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 2 of 4

A dispute with the previous landlord nearly led to the demise of this 50-year-old greasy spoon. A new location in 2023 didn’t change much about the classic breakfast and casual lunch items, including the Ted’s Special for $13.25: bacon, ham, cheese, tomato and egg on an open-faced English muffin.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Heading to South Beach?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.