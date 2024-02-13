This wine bar, restaurant and market opened in 2021 and quickly became a go-to for locals on the Key—and a new reason to make the drive in for us unchosen masses who don't live there. Sommelier Allegra Angelo helms the wine program and regularly hosts themed tasting events where you can learn from experts while getting a nice buzz and discovering a few favorites to take home. The menu features approachable contemporary American fare like steamed mussels, grilled artichokes, smoked burrata and braised short rib. Though wine's the specialty here, the cocktails are also potent and well-balanced.
Sure, it would be great if we could reach Key West without that grueling four-hour haul down U.S. 1. But Miamians can take in a quieter slice of island life by making the short trip over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Key Biscayne might not have the party scene of Key West, but what it lacks in cheap margaritas it makes up for in a dining scene that’s proving far bigger than the village itself. There are, we’ve learned the hard way, spots serving mediocre dishes to unsuspecting tourists. To avoid them, follow our vetted guide to the best restaurants in Key Biscayne, full of neighborhood classics, hidden gems and exciting new foodie havens.
