The 10 Miami meals that got us through 2020

Food played a big part in how we coped in 2020. Read: We spent most of our time this year eating our feelings. For some people that meant baking things and trying out new recipes—but that wasn’t us. The allure of reconnecting with our kitchens waned early on in lockdown, leaving us with nothing more than takeout menus and Instagram pop-ups to order from and that was just fine. Our favorite Miami restaurants held it down with killer to-go options we could safely enjoy at home, while home chefs opened us up to a new world of dining that not only redefined the concept of homemade but also gave us the opportunity to directly make a positive impact in the local hospitality community. The folks who fed us and kept us satiated and sane throughout this wild and crazy year—we thank you. There’s no better city in the world to find comfort in food than in Miami. And now, for the 10 best meals that got us through 2020.