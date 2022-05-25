When we talk about iconic resorts, the Fontainebleau tops them all. You don’t walk across its legendary bowtie-tiled floors; you glide, just as the world’s glitterati have been doing since it first opened its doors in 1954. With 11 pools, six high-end shops, four signature restaurants (plus a number of casual dining options), an unbeatable spa and one of the world’s most touted nightclubs, LIV, there's really no reason to leave the premises. Relax by day with the family or party by night with friends—no matter what you came here for or who you came with, you’re bound to have a good time.
A resort is a destination in and of itself. More than just a place to rest your sunburnt cheeks after a day exploring our palm tree-lined neighborhoods and pristine Miami beaches, it provides boundless activities and amenities to stay happy and entertained for days on end. Booking a Miami resort means you never need to step foot off the property (at least until sundown when the South Beach clubs beckon you out to play). If you’re looking for a tropical getaway that’s just as cosmopolitan, it doesn’t get better than South Florida. The best resorts in Miami feature miles of dazzling shorelines, stunning pools, full-service spas, some of Miami's best restaurants and top-rated bars, shops, golf courses, tennis centers, kids clubs and even casinos! Here are a few of our favorites.
