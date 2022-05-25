Miami
Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy EDITIONMiami Beach EDITION

Miami’s best resorts for every type of tropical getaway

Balmy beaches, spas, golf courses and more—Miami's best resorts offer up partying, pampering and relaxation

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
A resort is a destination in and of itself. More than just a place to rest your sunburnt cheeks after a day exploring our palm tree-lined neighborhoods and pristine Miami beaches, it provides boundless activities and amenities to stay happy and entertained for days on end. Booking a Miami resort means you never need to step foot off the property (at least until sundown when the South Beach clubs beckon you out to play). If you’re looking for a tropical getaway that’s just as cosmopolitan, it doesn’t get better than South Florida. The best resorts in Miami feature miles of dazzling shorelines, stunning pools, full-service spas, some of Miami's best restaurants and top-rated bars, shops, golf courses, tennis centers, kids clubs and even casinos! Here are a few of our favorites.

Best resorts in Miami

Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

1. Fontainebleau Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach

When we talk about iconic resorts, the Fontainebleau tops them all. You don’t walk across its legendary bowtie-tiled floors; you glide, just as the world’s glitterati have been doing since it first opened its doors in 1954. With 11 pools, six high-end shops, four signature restaurants (plus a number of casual dining options), an unbeatable spa and one of the world’s most touted nightclubs, LIV, there's really no reason to leave the premises. Relax by day with the family or party by night with friends—no matter what you came here for or who you came with, you’re bound to have a good time.

Eden Roc Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Eden Roc/Konstantin Goldenberg

2. Eden Roc Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach

Like the Fontainebleau, the Eden Roc is cemented in Miami’s glamorous history: both were designed by the late neo-baroque master Morris Lapidus. Guests of the property spend the day sipping frozies at one of the property's three pools or enjoying head-to-toe treatments at Esencia Wellness Spa. Be sure to grab lunch at Ocean Social for coastal cuisine with an oceanfront view. At night, get gussied up for drinks at the seductive Lapidus-designed lobby bar followed by a tantalizing feast at Nobu. In fact, you could ball out and satisfy your aesthetic appetite by booking one of the 206 sleek rooms at the adjoining Nobu Eden Roc hotel.

Loews Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Loews Miami Beach

3. Loews Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

Headed to SoBe with the fam? Loews Miami Beach is the place to stay. With 790 guestrooms, there’s room for even the largest crews, and you’re within blocks of Lincoln Road, Española Way and Time Out Market Miami, which makes this the perfect mega-resort if you want to be in the middle of all the action. But don’t sleep on all the amenities at the Loews. Drop the little ones off at the Kids Club and enjoy a workout class or treatment at Exhale Spa. Or, plus up your pool day with a SOAK Cabana, complete with AC, premium menu offerings, an exclusive rooftop deck and a butler. When you’re ready for tropical libations, head to Bar Collins and after, grab yourself a martini and classic American dishes at the always good, always timeless Lure Fishbar.

Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy the Biltmore

4. Biltmore Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables

The jazz age is alive and well at the Biltmore, which still exudes all of the elegance and grandiosity that it did in 1926 when it opened its doors to dukes, duchesses, presidents and stars. This timeless property has had many lives: a WWII hospital, an early site for UM’s School of Medicine, and even an aquatic theater. Today it’s a National Historic Landmark with one of the largest and most majestic pools in North America, a 71-par championship golf course, a relaxing spa and even an indie theater onsite. Put on your Sunday best for afternoon tea or brunch at Fontana, the glamorous restaurant within Biltmore’s glorious central courtyard. Then, spend the afternoon meandering through its storied halls.

The Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy EDITION

5. The Miami Beach EDITION

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach

The Miami Beach EDITION is the polished, tropical resort you envisioned when you booked that flight to Miami. Its sleek, palm-tree-filled lobby greets you with Cuban rhythms, while the minimal and beachy rooms invite you to open up the balcony doors, let in the ocean breeze and make yourself right at home. Spend the day between the beach, the spa and Tropicale, the resort’s Havana-inspired outdoor area featuring two pools and a hammock-lined sandbox. At night, enjoy an extravagant Spanish and Latin American-inspired meal at chef Jean-Goerges Vongerichten’s Matador Room before heading to Basement for bowling, dancing and ice skating the night away.

1 Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

6. 1 Hotel South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach

A stay at 1 Hotel South Beach will have you feeling good, both physically and mentally. 1 Hotels are all about sustainability, so all U.S. properties are 100-percent LEED Certified and Certified Carbon Neutral. There’s a Seedling Club for little ones who want to dive into nature, and if you find your bags don’t quite zip upon departure, you can leave unwanted garments behind to be donated to Miami Rescue Mission. But let’s talk about the amenities. Book a holistic treatment at Bamford Spa or a best-in-class workout at Anatomy, one of Miami’s most deluxe wellness facilities. After that, enjoy unobstructed aerial views of the Atlantic at one of the hotel’s upper floor pools. 1 Hotel hosts daily and weekly events to raise or heal your energy, including animal spirit card readings, sound baths, guided meditations and dance parties on the sand. And when you’re ready to hit the town, take advantage of the Audi E-Tron car service or grab a complimentary bike and enjoy miles of beachside boardwalk.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Dominic James, courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

7. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • North Beach

Life got your mind, body and spirit in a twist? A stay at the Carillon Miami is just what the doctor ordered. This five-star beach resort is the largest wellness facility on the East Coast, featuring a 70,000 square foot spa, a top-of-the-line fitness facility with over 65 classes per week, spacious one and two-bedroom apartments and a range of cutting edge, medically-focused treatments and therapies for any interest, indulgence or ailment—both physical and spiritual. If you’re not sure where to start, find your most effective or desired therapy through this online tool. Or, book a fully comprehensive five-day retreat, completely tailored to your health and wellness goals. After an evaluation, you’ll receive a personalized wellness plan to guide you through your stay, which will include spa and nutrient therapy treatments, access to over 65 fitness classes and the Carillon’s signature thermal therapy circuit, a $400 food and beverage credit and check-ups beyond your stay. Remember, health is wealth, so a stay at the Carillon is worth the splurge.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Clynnpete

8. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Key Biscayne

Though minutes away from all the Brickell bustle, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne couldn’t feel farther away. Located on Florida’s southernmost barrier island, this tranquil and serene beach resort touts three oceanfront restaurants that ofer Mexican and Floridian flavors, a 1940s Havana-inspired bar, a 20,000 square-foot spa with a long menu of treatments and beachy stores like Lilly Pulitzer and 120% Lino. Rooms and suites boast gorgeous, uninterrupted ocean views. Sun-seeking couples, families and solo travelers will love this resort, and tennis aficionados will relish it just as much. With 10 courts, this Ritz-Carlton has the largest tennis center of them all! Whether you’re a local trying to get away without going too far, or you’re a traveler looking for a more serene side of Miami, the Ritz-Carlton is a perfect place to rest your rosy shoulders after hours spent on the sand.

St. Regis Bal Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jimmy Baikovicius

9. St. Regis Bal Harbour

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Bal Harbour

If mojitos on the sand after a day of luxury shopping sounds like your kind of getaway, the St. Regis Bal Harbour is ready to welcome you with impeccable service. This five-star resort boasts spacious suites and rooms with seaside views, a sumptuous spa, indulgent Greek and American restaurant concepts and a bar and wine vault to make even the most discerning oenophile swoon. There are plenty of kid-friendly amenities and activities on- and off-site, like games, arts and crafts and a private 90-minute VIP tour to Jungle Island, to name a few. If you prefer to rest and relax, private oceanfront villas are only steps from the sand and feature plenty of space for everyone to lounge about between beach bites and dips in the pool.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

10. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Aventura

With a scenic and challenging 18-hole golf course, a water park touting stomach-dropping slides and a lazy river, and a three-story spa and fitness facility, the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle has everything you need for a relaxing and fun-filled getaway. There is no shortage of places to dine and drink, including award-winning restaurants like Bourbon Steak, Corsair and Soffs, the elegant lobby lounge. Guestrooms are nice and spacious, and the JW staff can help you stock it with personalized amenities for all interests and occasions, whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or simply want to try out some local brews.

 

Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ashton Coleman

11. Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach

  • Hotels
  • Sunny Isles Beach

There are many reasons Acqualina has been named Best Resort in the Continental U.S. by News & World Report. Let’s start with the luxurious pool and beach accommodations along the tranquil shores of Sunny Isles. Then there are the ultra-luxurious and spacious rooms and suites, with grand bathrooms, private terraces and even kitchens in select units. Best of all, Aqualina is one of the rare Miami resorts where your lunch or dinner comes with an unencumbered ocean view, so consider booking a private beachfront dinner or picnic through the concierge desk if you haven’t already satisfied your foodie cravings at any of the onsite restaurants, like Il Mulino New York. Essential when staying at Acqualina is a visit to the spa, featuring holistic treatments grounded in ayurvedic philosophy, thermal healing experiences, and a private pool to spend the afternoon in. Little ones can spend the day learning about marine life through the resort’s AcquaMarine program, and the resort also offers an array of Acqua Experiences for adults, from yacht cruises to scuba diving lessons. You can even learn how to swim like a mermaid!

The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/ucumari photography

12. The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. There is indeed a 450-foot-tall guitar propped up in the heart of Hollywood, Florida, and if you’re looking for a good time, just step inside. The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock boasts days’ worth of entertainment and fun, and its as popular with locals as it is with travelers. First and foremost, there’s the large and lavish casino with all the slots, table games and poker tournaments you could need. Then, there are the extravagant pools, where you could spend your day lounging about at your own private cabana. You could also spend it relaxing at the Rock Spa & Salon or trading your winnings for jewelry and clothes at the Hard Rock Shops. At night, you could dine at one of 14 restaurant concepts onsite, catch a concert or comedy show and party into the morning at one of the many bars, lounges and clubs.

Diplomat Beach Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Diplomat Beach Resort

13. Diplomat Beach Resort

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels

The Diplomat greets you with a buzzy open atrium and makes you feel right at home with modern and roomy accommodations. There are six restaurant concepts onsite, plus a rejuvenating spa to take care of your skin, muscles and spirit. Spend the weekend sipping piña coladas and swimming through waterfalls in the lagoon pool, or gliding over Florida’s crystal blue waters on a kayak or a jet ski. And because the Diplomat has its very own marina, it’s perfect for seafarers who want a little luxury on land.

