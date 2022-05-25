There are many reasons Acqualina has been named Best Resort in the Continental U.S. by News & World Report. Let’s start with the luxurious pool and beach accommodations along the tranquil shores of Sunny Isles. Then there are the ultra-luxurious and spacious rooms and suites, with grand bathrooms, private terraces and even kitchens in select units. Best of all, Aqualina is one of the rare Miami resorts where your lunch or dinner comes with an unencumbered ocean view, so consider booking a private beachfront dinner or picnic through the concierge desk if you haven’t already satisfied your foodie cravings at any of the onsite restaurants, like Il Mulino New York. Essential when staying at Acqualina is a visit to the spa, featuring holistic treatments grounded in ayurvedic philosophy, thermal healing experiences, and a private pool to spend the afternoon in. Little ones can spend the day learning about marine life through the resort’s AcquaMarine program, and the resort also offers an array of Acqua Experiences for adults, from yacht cruises to scuba diving lessons. You can even learn how to swim like a mermaid!