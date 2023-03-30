What do tourists like more than exploring South Beach, scarfing down Cuban sandwiches or basking on the best Miami beaches? Of course, it’s shopping in a Miami outlet mall. Vaguely lost-looking visitors shuffle through the perennially bottlenecked corridors of these bargain emporiums, loading up their empty suitcases with just about every sale item imaginable—from clothes to housewares to accessories. Occasionally, it’s locals who begrudgingly schlep across highways and massive parking lots and dodge swarms of sale shoppers all in the name of a good deal. Are outlet malls in Miami pleasant? If you can avoid going on a weekend, they can be. Will they save you loads of money? Always, so we visit them anyway.

