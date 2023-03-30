Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best Miami outlet malls are worth it for endless options and solid savings

Indulge your shopping addiction responsibly at the best Miami outlet malls, where you'll find designer discounts and more.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

What do tourists like more than exploring South Beach, scarfing down Cuban sandwiches or basking on the best Miami beaches? Of course, it’s shopping in a Miami outlet mall. Vaguely lost-looking visitors shuffle through the perennially bottlenecked corridors of these bargain emporiums, loading up their empty suitcases with just about every sale item imaginable—from clothes to housewares to accessories. Occasionally, it’s locals who begrudgingly schlep across highways and massive parking lots and dodge swarms of sale shoppers all in the name of a good deal. Are outlet malls in Miami pleasant? If you can avoid going on a weekend, they can be. Will they save you loads of money? Always, so we visit them anyway.

RECOMMENDED: The best shopping in Miami Beach

Top outlet malls in Miami

Dolphin Mall
Photograph: Tom Hurst

1. Dolphin Mall

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Doral

Miami’s answer to Fort Lauderdale’s Sawgrass Mills, Dolphin packs the usual suspects you’d expect to find in an outlet mall—Ralph Lauren, Saks Off Fifth, Gap—in a space that’s considerably smaller and easier to navigate than most bargain hubs. There’s more to Dolphin Mall than shopping, including two movie theaters, a bowling alley, an arcade and a dozen restaurants. Plus, there’s free seasonal programming, like outdoor concerts in the summer and fake snow in the winter.

Read more
Sawgrass Mills
Photograph: Courtesy Sawgrass Mills

2. Sawgrass Mills

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers

The famed Sawgrass Mills mall is a retail beast with 350 stores and more than 1,000 parking spaces (and valet!), plus a movie theater, stacked food courts and many, many restaurants to keep you fueled throughout your shopping adventure. The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass houses the ultimate selection of high-end designers and premium brands—from Lululemon and Kate Spade to Prada and Gucci—and the discounts are deep.

Read more
Advertising
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Camila Damásio

3. Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

  • Shopping
  • Outlet store
  • Florida City
  • price 2 of 4

This midsize outlet mall is located where the Florida Turnpike drops off and turns into U.S. 1, making it the ideal pit stop on your way to the Florida Keys. All through shopping for your beach vacation? Stock up on essentials at stores like Adidas, Converse, Coach and Gap. The outdoor, tree-lined mall offers a pleasant place to stroll and window shop. Without designer stores to lure label-hungry tourists, the Florida Keys Marketplace is free from large crowds—parking isn’t unwieldy either.

Read more
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/chuttersnap

4. Tanger Outlets Palm Beach

  • Shopping
  • Outlet store

Highlights at this outdoor destination include outlets for popular brands like Calcin Klein, Nike, J. Crew and Columbia, plus higher-end options like Kate Spade and Lacoste. Big box favorites also make their home in the sprawling plaza, from HomeGoods to PetSmart. It’s a literal one-stop-shopping spot, but there are also legit food options nearby, like Buenisimo Café. Or if you'd rather whip yourself up something at home, swing by the on-site Whole Foods for groceries on your way out.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!