Florida’s terrain is undeniably flat and, at times, one note. But what we lack in elevation, we more than compensate for in palm tree-lined boulevards, historic highways and waterfront bridges that stretch for miles beyond South Beach. When you’re not quite up for one of the best road trips from Miami but still want to feel the breeze in your hair as you take in some of the city’s best sights, a scenic Miami drive is the perfect compromise. So fill up the tank (or juice up the EV battery), avoid rush hour and get ready to pilot your way through these scenic drives in Miami. Filled with famous freeways, historic architecture, unique wildlife and Instagrammable vistas, these drives beg for you to roll the windows down, crank the music up and just vibe out.