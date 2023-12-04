Not having a white Christmas also means you don't have to bundle up a toddler every time you want to go outside. It's the most family-friendly time of year in Miami, and we here in South Florida find ways to make the spirit of the holidays come alive. No snow? We'll import it and make our own tubing-friendly winter wonderland. No crystallized lakes? How about we build a skating rink... on the beach?! And let's not even get into the amazing Christmas light displays all over town – or wait, maybe we should.

No matter their age, no matter their interest, kids can find so much to do over Christmas break in Miami – and it helps that parents and grandparents can join in on the fun too. From Christmas hayrides to classic holiday shows at the theater, sciency snowball experiments to santa sleighrides on the sea, here are the best kid-friendly things to do to make this holiday season magical.