The Wonderland Rink
Photography: Courtesy The Wonderland Rink

What to do with your kids over the Christmas holidays in Miami

14 ways to make the holidays fun for the little ones.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Not having a white Christmas also means you don't have to bundle up a toddler every time you want to go outside. It's the most family-friendly time of year in Miami, and we here in South Florida find ways to make the spirit of the holidays come alive. No snow? We'll import it and make our own tubing-friendly winter wonderland. No crystallized lakes? How about we build a skating rink... on the beach?! And let's not even get into the amazing Christmas light displays all over town – or wait, maybe we should

No matter their age, no matter their interest, kids can find so much to do over Christmas break in Miami – and it helps that parents and grandparents can join in on the fun too. From Christmas hayrides to classic holiday shows at the theater, sciency snowball experiments to santa sleighrides on the sea, here are the best kid-friendly things to do to make this holiday season magical. 

Recommended: Time Out Guide to Christmas in Miami 

Kid-friendly holiday events and activities

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Photograph: Alexander Iziliaev/George Balanchine Trust

1. George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

This is your beloved Nutcracker reimagined for Miami with Art Deco pastel-hued costumes and glittering sets decked with pineapples and lime. Marvel at the scenery and spellbinding dancers (more than 100 of them!) as they express the classic story through movement to music from a live orchestra. It's a colorful, modern adaption but the purists, meanwhile, can put down the pitchforks: It’s still Balanchine and it’s still Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the Nutcracker are available for Miami, Broward and West Palm Beach. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105968641/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami
Zoo Lights
Photograph: Zoo Miami/Louis Cruz

2. Zoo Lights

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Miami

When it comes to holiday lights, the zoo goes wild. One million bright, animal-shaped lights illuminate the premise during Zoo Lights Miami, which takes place every weekend between November 24th and December 30th. Families can stroll around while sipping hot chocolate and listening to carollers and if you're lucky, you might just get a glimpse of Santa – or The Grinch. Check the Zoo Miami website to see what the theme is for the weekend (Galactic night should be interesting) and don't miss Canine Champions for Conservation, a high energy nightly dog show staring rescues doing some pretty cool tricks. The event kicks off on November 24th with a tree lighting by Miami's most famous wildlife enthusiast, Ron Magill. 12400 SW 152nd St; Nov 24–Dec 30, 6pm–10pm; $16–$28

3. Winter Festival at The Berry Farm

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Redlands

The fourth annual winter festival at The Berry Farm is a family-friendly holiday event with acres of holiday-themed activies from morning to night. There are meet-and-greets with Santa, hay rides and tons of Instagram-worthy photo backdrops and at night, the farm lights up with thousands of tiny bulbs during their Berry Bright Winter Nights. (Great news: your day and evening tickets are the same). Depending on when you go, you can catch classic holiday flicks on the lawn or live music and as a special gift from mother nature, strawberry-picking season kicks off in December! 13720 SW; 9am-11pm; $21.59, Children $15.41

Winter Wonderland at Miami Children's Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

4. Winter Wonderland at Miami Children's Museum

  • Things to do
  • Miami

 Who needs skates when you have your socks? An indoor sock skating rink has popped up at The Miami Children's Museum and they've got an entire month of holiday-focused programming. There's clay ornament making, holiday storytelling, cooking demonstrations and more. There's a special Hannukah celebration on December 10th and a Countdown to Christmas between December 22nd and 24th. To cap off the season, they're throwing a "Noon" Year's Eve, with a big balloon drop for those who miss the big one because it's past bedtime. 

 

Christmas Wonderland
Photography: Courtesy Christmas Wonderland

5. Christmas Wonderland

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park

Santa's Enchanted Forest may have up and left Tropical Park, but the spirit of Christmas (and carvnival) lives on at this Palmetto-side park, albeit with a more Miami twist. There are rides, rollercoasters and the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America. Then there are a number of other attractions like 3D-mapped igloo shows, a whole North Pole village and HoliDade, a celebration of the 305 with Instagram-worthy displays. Oh, and the lights. THE LIGHTS! There's a half-mile of holiday displays, light shows, and immersive experiences, including a light show on the hour, every hour where all six worlds of Christmas Wonderland illuminate in a synchronized manner.

 

NightGarden
Photograph: Sharon Sipple

6. NightGarden

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Miami

Spanning 83 acres of enchanted tropical trails, the full NightGarden experience takes around 60 minutes as visitors explore a neon playground of secret sunken ponds, hidden fairy worlds, giant swaying dandelion fields and the rainbow-colored Orchid Bridge. Chock-full of photo-worthy moments, projection-mapped pitstops and holographic sculptures, NightGarden invites guests to frolic in a magical snowfall experience, and yes, Archie will be there to once again reprise his role as your favorite wise-talking tree. The whimsical holiday spectacle is open four days a week through Sunday, January 7. Tickets can be purchased here and start at $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 10 and younger.

Santa by the Sea
Photography: Courtesy Wilton Manors

7. Santa by the Sea

Usually Santa takes to the sky – but not in Wilton Manors. Santa by the Sea is a neighborhood tradition that sees Old Saint Nick and his troup of reindeer sail around the island in a big red sled. He takes off from the Colohatchee Park Boat Ramp at 5:30 PM and stops at parks along the way for pictures. Colohatchee Park, 1975 NE 15th Ave; Dec 19; Free

 

 

The Wonderland Rink
Photography: Courtesy The Wonderland Rink

8. The Wonderland Rink

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating

Through January 1st, you can glide across a 4,000 square foot synthetic ice rink at Las Olas Oceanside Park. The Wonderland Rink is the rink that’ll never melt; it’s composed of self-moisturizing, seamless tongue-and-groove panels for skaters to glide and turn as they would on conventional ice – except in 75 degree weather. The Wonderland Rink is part of a larger family-friendly holiday experience at Las Olas Oceanside Park, which includes a holiday market, movie screenings, visits with Santa and your favorite holiday characters and live music. 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard; Nov 13–Jan 2; $20 adults, $18 teens, $15 children

Santa’s Enchanted Forest
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

9. Santa’s Enchanted Forest

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Miami Shores

 The world’s largest holiday theme park (at least according to the website) returns for its 40th season of shimmering lights, carnival rides and only-in-Miami experiences and after 37 years in Tropical Park, it's moved to a larger space in Doral/Medley. The county-fair-meets-winter-wonderland is chock-full of roller coasters, amusement rides, carnival games, photo ops with Santa and his helpers, and an assortment of fair food—think fresh doughnuts, funnel cakes and more. And pro tip: if you hate waiting in lines, consider adding an express pass to your ticket. 7500 NW 87th Ave; Nov 9–Jan 7; $44.86 adults, $36.45 children

10. North Pole Pajama Party at Museum of Discovery & Science

  • Things to do

Get geeky and catch The Polar Express on the big (and we mean BIIIG) screen. The North Pole Pajama Party is an annual tradition at the Museum of Discovery & Science, where kids can enjoy a liquid-nitrogen snow show and partake in a number of snow-themed activities like DIY snow globe building and snowball tossing. The best part? You can stay in your pajamas (or don your best elf attire) for the event! Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale; Dec 9 & Dec 16, 9am–11am; $40 adults and children

