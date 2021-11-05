We never thought we’d feel this way but, we miss tourists. Specifically, our international visitors who, as of November 8, are free to visit the U.S. and can make their way back to Miami once again. Sure, it’s been nice finding parking in Miami Beach and we can finally get a reservation at Miami’s best restaurants, but there are so many places that could benefit from the love of our far-flung guests. For instance, there’s been no one here to drink those oversize and overpriced margaritas on Ocean Drive or European travelers to pack our supper clubs of which there are more than ever before in Miami. Museums have reopened, festivals are returning and the city is ready to welcome back visitors with more things to do than we’ve seen all year. Below, a few ideas for your next jaunt to the Magic City.