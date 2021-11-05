The food scene in Miami has grown leaps and bounds since your last visit, and there’s no easier way to dip your toe back into the proverbial waters than by going to Time Out Market Miami. The South Beach food-and-culture destination taps into the soul of the city, curating a mix of talented chefs, up-and-coming culinary stars and hidden gems we think you should know. Sample fresh Peruvian ceviche, chef-driven fried chicken, crispy Detroit-style pizza and more—all under one roof.
We never thought we’d feel this way but, we miss tourists. Specifically, our international visitors who, as of November 8, are free to visit the U.S. and can make their way back to Miami once again. Sure, it’s been nice finding parking in Miami Beach and we can finally get a reservation at Miami’s best restaurants, but there are so many places that could benefit from the love of our far-flung guests. For instance, there’s been no one here to drink those oversize and overpriced margaritas on Ocean Drive or European travelers to pack our supper clubs of which there are more than ever before in Miami. Museums have reopened, festivals are returning and the city is ready to welcome back visitors with more things to do than we’ve seen all year. Below, a few ideas for your next jaunt to the Magic City.