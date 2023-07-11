Miami
Wynwood Walls
Photograph: Nika Kramer

The best August events in Miami

Yep, it’s still summer and we’ve got plenty of indoor August events in Miami to keep you cool and entertained.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Look: It’s hot AF outside, and it’s been that way for what seems like forever at this point. Just take solace in knowing that summer is nearly over and, while it’s still scorching, there are still plenty of fun things to do around the city. Whether you’re splashing around at a Miami pool party or basking in the chill of the air conditioning at a world-class Miami museum, you’ll find lots of amazing August events in Miami both indoors and out, including year-round attractions and fun things to do with kids in Miami (read: how to keep them entertained until school starts again). We’ll be adding to this list as more cool things emerge, so be sure to check back regularly.

Best August events in Miami

Beyoncé
Photograph: Carlijn Jacobs.

1. Beyoncé

  • Things to do
  • Miami Gardens
Y’all. The queen will be gracing the 305 with her presence. The one and only Beyoncé is embarking on her Renaissance World Tour and it will be a spectacle. It marks her first solo tour in nearly seven years and she’s been packing upwards of 30 tunes into each show, spanning the classics to the newbies from her latest LP, “Renaissance.”
Miami Spa Months
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Miami Spa Months

  • Things to do
  • Miami Shores
July and August are all about self-care thanks to the countywide Miami Spa Months program. From facials and body scrubs to soothing rub downs, wellness treatments are heavily discounted for the next two months at top spas all around town. (Score exclusive therapies starting at $109 at participating Miami hotel, day and med spas.) You’ve earned it and now it’s time to cash in on the massage your body’s been waiting for. Various locations
Dragons and Mythical Creatures
Photograph: Alessandro Fedeli

3. Dragons and Mythical Creatures

  • Things to do
  • Miami
The lush botanical gardens of Fairchild make for the perfect backdrop to this summertime activation geared toward families. Impressive mythical beasts perched throughout the grounds will breathe smoke, roar and share their legendary stories as the kiddos partake in scavenger hunts and dragon quests to become knights and dragon royalty.
Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING
Photograph: Mel Taing

4. Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
Japanese contemporary art superstar Yayoi Kusama unveils her largest and most immersive kaleidoscopic environment this spring at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Known for her groundbreaking, psychedelic sculpture and Infinity Mirror installation works that originated in the 1960s and gave rise to today’s ubiquitous immersive art trend, Kusama has created a culmination of her artistic practice in the upcoming LOVE IS CALLING show at PAMM.  As visitors walk through the darkened, mirrored room, they’ll encounter the breadth of Kusama’s visual vocabulary: a disorienting cavern of polka-dotted, tentacle-like forms extending from the floor and ceiling, providing the room’s only source of light as they gradually change color. Meanwhile, a recording of Kusama’s voice fills the space as she recites a love poem that explores poignant, universal themes around life and death. Written by the artist, the Japanese poem’s title translates to “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears.”
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Science

5. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown
There are the mummies you read about in grade school history books and the come-to-life mummies of pop culture—but can you fathom meeting a real, human mummy face-to-face? It's an uncanny experience, to say the least, conjuring a gloomy mixture of mystery and awe. At Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, Frost Science hosts the largest touring collection of mummies ever assembled, aiming to transform your perception of mummies and the mummification process. Wonder at the naturally and ceremonially mummified remains of 40 once-living humans and animals from Europe, South America and Ancient Egypt while learning about their storied lives and cultures. You'll even come across MUMAB, the first replication of Egyptian mummification done on a body in 2,800 years, plus plenty of rare artifacts, interactive stations and intriguing philosophical prompts.
Street Art After Dark
Photograph: Nika Kramer

6. Street Art After Dark

  • Things to do
  • Wynwood
Wynwood Walls hosts a new community program, Street Art After Dark, on the last Friday of every month this summer. Sip cocktails and graze from food carts as you peruse murals and sculptures at the world’s leading street art museum by moonlight, set to the soundtrack of local DJs. You’ll also have the chance to learn how to spray paint at the Street Art Experience and catch special appearances from Wynwood Walls graffiti artists. Each ticket includes a signature welcome cocktail for those of drinking age.
Karol G
Photograph: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

7. Karol G

  • Things to do
  • Miami Gardens
If Beyoncé isn’t enough royalty for you, Colombian royalty will be making its way to Hard Rock Stadium for two shows a week later. Medellín-born, Reggaeton queen Karol G will bring down the house with her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, which bears the name of her chart-topping album that was released in February. 
"Les Precious Moments" Summer Menu at LPM
Photograph: Courtesy LPM Restaurant & Bar

8. "Les Precious Moments" Summer Menu at LPM

  • Things to do
  • Brickell
Our favorite French Riviera-inspired bar and restaurant ushers in summer with a brand new menu bringing the flavors of the Côte d'Azur to Brickell. Debuting June 1 and available through September 30, LPM's "Les Precious Moments" menu offers two tasting experiences: the St. Tropez (starting at $60) and the Monte Carlo (starting at $90). Each prix fixe option includes appetizers, main courses and desserts. While you're there, be sure to imbibe on LPM’s newest rosé label, LPM x Figuière.
Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Children's Museum

9. Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!

  • Things to do
  • Miami
Miami Children's Museum gets nostalgic with its latest exhibit, a wonder-filled homage to the characters and world of Curious George, first introduced to the world in 1939. The sensory installation plays off of children’s natural curiosity, encouraging them to explore science, math and engineering through hands-on, interactive play. Admission is included with entrance to Miami Children's Museum.
Miami Spice
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Miami Spice

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores
During the notoriously slow summer months, Miami’s top restaurants offer an irresistibly good deal that gets hungry locals sprinting from their houses to snag a table: three-course, prix-fixe menus at lunch and brunch ($30/$35) and dinner ($45/$60, depending on the menu). Your swimsuit body never stood a chance. Various locations
