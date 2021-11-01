Miami
Timeout

Taste of sbe
Photograph: Courtesy of Taste of SLS

The best November events in Miami

Mark your calendars: November events in Miami are a welcome return to pre-lockdown days with festivals, Art Basel and more

Virginia Gil
Does anyone remember last fall? Even for pleasure-seeking Miami, things looked pretty calm around here. We had a handful of pumpkin patches in Miami and a pared-down version of Art Basel Miami Beach—nothing quite like what’s headed our way as far as the November events in Miami go. This year marks the return of popular annual festivals, including Seed Food & Wine. We’re also expecting more holiday activations (we’ll be keeping you informed of all the places to see Christmas lights in Miami). And we’ve only skimmed the surface. Below, a running list of November events in Miami that should absolutely be in your calendar.

RECOMMENDED: Miami events calendar

Best of the city under one roof

Speed Dating at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out

Speed Dating at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Do you need a break from dating apps? Are your digits—and your brain—totally fatigued from all the swiping and scrolling? We get it, and we want to help you meet someone IRL. Rather than an awkward set-up, we’re giving you the chance to pick out your potential love interest from a pool of eligible singles.

You’ll make your way around Time Out Market Miami, striking up conversations with fellow speed daters for 5 minutes or less before moving on to the next person. If your mini date is a dud then it’s on to someone else until you find your match. Your ticket to the speed-dating experience includes a drink plus access to happy hour pricing from 7 to 10pm should you need a little extra liquid courage.

 

Miami events in November

Seltzerland
Photograph: Courtesy Seltzerland

1. Seltzerland

Nationally touring festival Seltzerland touches down in Doral this month, bringing Miami a surplus of boozy, fizzy drinks to try. Attendees will get about two-and-a-half hours to try two-ounce pours of a variety of hard seltzers. Some will be familiar, like spiked Topo Chico and Mike's Hard Lemonade, while others will be new and exciting, just as the fast-growing world of seltzer tends to be. Nov 6

Resy's the Classics Remix at La Camaronera
Photograph: Courtesy La Camaronera

2. Resy's the Classics Remix at La Camaronera

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein celebrates Miami’s most famous fish shack as part of Resy’s nationwide restaurant remix series. She’ll honor La Camaronera by creating a never-before-seen meal that folks can book exclusively through Resy. Dishes include oysters rocka-Garcia, a minuta la plancha and chayote squash side. Nov 5–7

Seed Food and Wine Week
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Jez Timms

3. Seed Food and Wine Week

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Love food festivals but wish they left you feeling a little less, uh, bloated? Well, health nuts will certainly appreciate Seed Food and Wine Week, a plant-based food and wine festival that won’t have you in a sodium coma for months to come. There are events spread throughout the week, everything from a grand tasting village to smaller workshops and panels featuring a whole bunch of vegan all-stars. Grab a ticket to one event—like Thursday’s plant-based burger battle—or snag an all-access pass to all of the above. Various locations; Nov 3–7.

Markets for Makers
Photograph: Courtesy Markets for Makers

4. Markets for Makers

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Design District

Are you looking for something you didn’t know you were looking for? Something that’ll sit in your home and make it look good? The Miami Market for Makers may have just the thing, whether that be a fashionable new scarf, a delicious scented candle or a new rug that really pulls the room together. Nov 6, 7

Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Alex Read

5. Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate

  • Things to do
  • Palmetto Bay

Car aficionados, rejoice! The Deering Estate’s annual vintage auto show returns with an epic showcase, featuring rare and collectible vehicles from 1969 and older—plus, a rare sighting of the 1950 International Harvester Truck in honor of Charles Deering. Not into cars? Visit the outdoor event for guided nature tours, an art installation and the opportunity to picnic on the grass when you visit one of the many food and drink vendors on the premises. Nov 7

Taste of SLS: South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy of Taste of SLS

6. Taste of SLS: South Beach

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • South Beach

Part of sbe’s annual culinary showcases, Taste of sbe (which features all sorts of pop-up events at the group’s local properties), this nighttime tasting by the SLS South Beach poolscape is an excellent opportunity to sample food from some of Miami’s best restaurants. Indulge in mouth-watering bites from the Bazaar, Carna, Katsuya, Fi’lia and Cleo, among others, all set up shop outdoors for two hours of noshing, sipping and dancing to DJ-spun tunes by none other than Mark Ronson. Nov 11

NightGarden
Photograph: Sharon Sipple

7. NightGarden

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Miami

One of the best things to come out of Art Basel 2018 was a video of Kanye West talking to a tree. It wasn’t another psychotic break, thankfully. The rapper was spitting it back to Archimedes, the creepily captivating talking tree at NightGarden, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s psychedelic neon playground. The pop-up exhibit returns for its second year, taking over a portion of the 80-acre property and turning it into an illuminated wonderland. Think technicolor mazes, scavenger hunts led by virtual fairies, an enchanting snowfall experience, glowing dandelion fields and, yes, the infamous talking tree. Sounds fun, huh? We agree. 

Gin Blossoms at Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Management

8. Gin Blossoms at Fontainebleau Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

It's time for another throwback concert—Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents '90s rock band the Gin Blossoms as part of its ongoing music series, BleauLive. Before rocking out to the Grammy-nominated group, consider swinging by one of the property's many restaurants: Concertgoers have access to dinner-and-show packages that include prix-fixe meals at Scarpetta and StripSteak. Nov 12

Miami Book Fair
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

9. Miami Book Fair

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Downtown

The Miami Book Fair celebrates its 38th edition with a hybrid virtual and in-person event this November. Author presentations, mind-expanding conversations and even more innovative ways to honor the written word are planned for 2022. Livestreamed and live readings—produced in both English and in Spanish—are scheduled to run November 14 through the 21, while the annual street festival is slated to take place on November 20 and 21 along the Miami-Dade College downtown campus. Spend the week shopping new and pre-loved tomes, introducing your little ones to Miami's greatest literary event and mingling with the likes of Lauren Groff (Matrix) Jean Hanff Korelitz (The Plot) and Amor Towles (The Lincoln Highway), among other best-selling authors in attendance. Nov 14-21

Gipsy Kings at the Arsht Center
Photograph: Daniel Azoulay

10. Gipsy Kings at the Arsht Center

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

The Grammy Award-winning ensemble brings their infectious Flamenco rhythms to Miami’s Arsht Center for an electrifying performance this fall. Known for pioneering Catalan rumba and making Caló-language songs like “Djobi Djoba” known the world over, Gipsy Kings have cemented themselves as superstars around the world. Nov 19

Cochon555
Photograph: Galdones Photography for Cochon555

11. Cochon555

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coral Gables

Picture a battalion of gourmet chefs cooking the top heritage beef, pork, lamb and all kinds of succulent meats, sommeliers pairing fine wines with delectable dishes and teams competing in a culinary showdown to see who will be crowned the Prince or Princess of Meat. From parillada stations and multiple Cajas Chinas to over-the-top dessert stations, all that and more is going down at this annual extravaganza, and it’s going to be delish. Nov 21

WOPHA Congress: Women, Photography, and Feminisms
Photograph: Carlotta Boettcher/Catalog of Cuban Women Photographers

12. WOPHA Congress: Women, Photography, and Feminisms

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

It's time we celebrated women behind the lens. The world's first-ever congress dedicated to spotlighting women photographers and their contributions takes place over two days at the PAMM downtown, with some sessions occurring virtually. Art historians and preeminent artists will be in attendance, presenting seminal and emerging research and discourse in the field. Nov 18, 19

Art Basel Miami Beach
Photograph: Wei Shi

13. Art Basel Miami Beach

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Art Basel, which stages three major fairs each year—in Hong Kong, Basel and Miami Beach—focuses on modern and contemporary art and puts more than 200 leading galleries and 4,000 artists from across the globe in front of the art world’s top curators, museums and collectors. Returning to its home at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the 2021 edition, the showcase comprises five sections: Galleries (works from leading galleries), Edition (editioned pieces), Nova (works created within the last three years), Positions (dedicated to emerging artists) and Survey (works created before the year 2000). The weekend of Art Basel has become a major draw for Miami, with parties, satellite fairs and major events being held in conjunction with the show—have fun celebrity-spotting.

Life to Paper Book Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

15. Life to Paper Book Festival

Independent publishing house Life to Paper puts on a month-long literary festival at Buena Vista's The Bookshop (190 NE 46th St). Programming runs the gamut from poetry readings and writing workshops to bookish gatherings—think brunch and high tea. Your very affordable $33 festival pass includes access to most of what's scheduled, and the full rundown of events is available online. Nov 1–30.

URGE Miami Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

16. URGE Miami Festival

The great American LGBTQ+ celebration gets underway this November. URGE promises four days of world-renowned DJs, sexy dance parties, beach cleanups and performances. Events take place on the sand, along Ocean Drive and 12th Street, while a massive Sunday night rager is slated for Story. Nov 26-29

Minnie’s Disco x Peach Room at Mezcalista
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

17. Minnie’s Disco x Peach Room at Mezcalista

It’s a double-dose of ‘70s vibes as two of Miami’s greatest disco parties join forces for an epic night of fun at Mezcalista. The mezcal speakeasy welcomes Minnie’s Disco and Peach Room on November 19, featuring sets by DJs handpicked especially for the occasion.

Art With Me Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

19. Art With Me Festival

Spend your post-Thanksgiving daze at Art With Me, a three-day music, art and wellness festival taking over Virginia Key Beach Park. Expect large-scale art installations, interactive workshops and learning opportunities and a string of well-known musical talents. DJs Sublime With Rome, Cultura Profética, Behrouz and others headline. Single-day tickets and festival passes are on sale online. Nov 26-29

