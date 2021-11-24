Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Terras
Photograph: Gabriel Matarazzo

Thanksgiving eve parties in Miami to check out before the big feast

It’s one of the biggest party nights of the year and you know Miami is showing up with lots to do on Thanksgiving eve.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Thanksgiving eve parties have long been a holiday tradition for college students heading back home, looking forward to hanging out with friends before all of the family festivities get underway. But this year’s celebration is really one for everyone. After many months of lockdown, travel bans and every other restriction that kept us from being together and raging at our favorite Miami club before pigging out on turkey, we’re all ready to make up for the lost time. Expect the best bars in Miami to be slammed and the South Beach clubs to be bumping. Take this opportunity to have yourself a much-needed little Friendsgiving. By the third shot of tequila, you’ll begin to realize how much you have to be thankful for.

RECOMMENDED: Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Miami

Thanksgiving Eve parties

Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Bougainvillea's

1. Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • South Miami
  • price 2 of 4

One of the oldest neighborhood bars in Miami sure knows how to throw a pre-turkey bash. The epic block party starts at 4pm with a four-hour happy hour and extends through the night with other drink specials, food from the Latin Fixin's truck to sop up all the booze and numerous live performances and DJ sets from the likes of the Jay Valor, Bryant Del Toro and others. Wed 4pm till late; free.

Read more
F*ck Fidel at La Cocina Cocteleria
Photograph: Miranda Kruse Misstakes Photography

2. F*ck Fidel at La Cocina Cocteleria

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hialeah

La Cocina’s annual celebration of the day former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro kicked the bucket is an odd one, but it’s also very fun. Raise a glass to freedom while doing your part to support Cuba Decide, an organization helping the people Cuba stay online and connected (donations will be accepted). The event, which kicks off at 5pm, will domino tables for folks who want to play, various DJs, Pata Sucia punch and Fidel Castro piñatas. Free Havana Club rum shots for everyone at 10:29pm. Wed at 5pm.

 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Terras
Photograph: Gabriel Matarazzo

3. Terras

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Little Havana

Our favorite Little Havana rooftop bar brings the party every night of the week but Wednesday should be an even bigger event with DJ Rae and Maure spinning starting at 8pm. Arrive early to catch the sunset with a cocktail in hand and claim a couch—it’s going to be a long night. Wed, 8pm.

Read more
Order delivery
Public Square
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

4. Public Square

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables

When you can’t bear the idea of staying home with your family but past the point of partying till late on a Wednesday night, there’s Public Square. The South Miami restaurant hosts its monthly wine night just before Thanksgiving (talk about timing!). Guests are invited to sample four types of vino and enjoy complimentary appetizers throughout the night. Wed 6:30–8pm, $20. RSVP suggested.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Salvaje
Photograph: Courtesy Salvaje

6. Salvaje

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown

The Midtown superclub’s self-anointed Wild Wednesday is, well, poised to be just that. Head to the Hyde Midtown spot for $10 Tito’s Mules and Salavale’s El Diablos all night, DJ-spun tunes, surprise dance performances and plenty of tableside activity. Dinner is served till midnight should you get hungry. 5pm–midnight.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The Wharf
Photograph: Courtesy the Wharf/Jack Underwood

7. The Wharf

  • Restaurants
  • Overtown
  • price 2 of 4

It's business as usual at the riverfront bar, where drink specials and late-night parties are the norms. Happy hour (4 tp 7pm) is a steal with $1 lagers and $3 glasses of wine to pair with the Wharf’s delicious standard fare: The Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza and La Santa Taqueria. Wed noon–3am; free.

Read more
Copper 29
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Adam Jaime

8. Copper 29

  • Bars
  • Gastropubs
  • Coral Gables

The Coral Gables bar dubs its pre-Turkey Day event Drinksgiving and it's standing by its claim with several drink specials, including complimentary champagne for ladies after 8pm and happy hour pricing for all from 5 to 7pm. DJ tunes kick off at 8pm. Wed, 5pm–till late.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Calle 23
Photograph: Courtesy Calle 23

9. Calle 23

Stop in for a happy hour and stay late for live music. Calle 23's Wednesday happy hour runs from 5 to 7pm and includes $7 signature cocktails, $5 wines and $4 beers. Don't miss the special band taking the stage at 8pm. Wed 5pm–till late.

Read more
Ball & Chain
Photograph: Courtesy Ball & Chain

10. Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

This Little Havana club shines in the music department, and this Thanksgiving eve is no different. DJ Jorge Charun mans the turntables tonight, setting the mood for the free salsa lesson at 9pm. Not much of a dancer? Here's your chance to learn. Wed 8pm–1am.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.