Thanksgiving eve parties have long been a holiday tradition for college students heading back home, looking forward to hanging out with friends before all of the family festivities get underway. But this year’s celebration is really one for everyone. After many months of lockdown, travel bans and every other restriction that kept us from being together and raging at our favorite Miami club before pigging out on turkey, we’re all ready to make up for the lost time. Expect the best bars in Miami to be slammed and the South Beach clubs to be bumping. Take this opportunity to have yourself a much-needed little Friendsgiving. By the third shot of tequila, you’ll begin to realize how much you have to be thankful for.

