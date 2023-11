What to know before hitting up our malls on the biggest shopping day of the year, including opening times.

In the Sunshine State, we love a mall. South Florida touts over three dozen alone, from luxury shopping enclaves to bustling outlets. But of course, not all malls are created equal, and on the biggest holiday shopping of the year, one must strategize.Where can you find the best Should I wake up before the sunrise after eating at Miami's best Thanksgiving dinners? Are the malls even open on Thanksgiving? (The answer is no.)

You've gotta make a list and check it twice to know which stores will best satisfy all the people on your naughty and nice lists. And so, we've rounded up the best malls for Black Friday in Miami – and maybe a little more north for some bangin' luxury deals.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Christmas in Miami