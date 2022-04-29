After two hard years of little to no in-person exhibitions, NYC's art galleries and auction houses are coming together for the first-ever New York Art Week.

Between May 5 and 12, 20 organizations, museums, and auction houses are partnering together for a week of art market events and institutional exhibits. It'll be a full week dedicated to the best in contemporary art from local and international artists!

"New York Art Week is an opportunity to amplify the complexity of New York's many art worlds," says Matthew Higgs, the director of White Columns. "From the smallest independent art space to the largest institution, we are all committed to creating a context and developing an audience for artists' ideas."

Within New York Art Week, there will be four art fairs with over 350 visiting galleries this month. Below, we've listed the Week's fairs as well as other art fairs you need to know about happening this May. Happy art hopping!

