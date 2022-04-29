New York
Independent Art Fair
Photograph: David Willems

A guide to NYC's inaugural New York Art Week

The new event includes four art fairs with over 350 visiting galleries!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
After two hard years of little to no in-person exhibitions, NYC's art galleries and auction houses are coming together for the first-ever New York Art Week.

Between May 5 and 12, 20 organizations, museums, and auction houses are partnering together for a week of art market events and institutional exhibits. It'll be a full week dedicated to the best in contemporary art from local and international artists!

"New York Art Week is an opportunity to amplify the complexity of New York's many art worlds," says Matthew Higgs, the director of White Columns. "From the smallest independent art space to the largest institution, we are all committed to creating a context and developing an audience for artists' ideas."

Within New York Art Week, there will be four art fairs with over 350 visiting galleries this month. Below, we've listed the Week's fairs as well as other art fairs you need to know about happening this May. Happy art hopping!

Spring art fairs to see in May

Future Fair
Photograph: David Willems

Future Fair

  • Art
  • Chelsea

What is it? Future Fair's second annual in-person exhibition that features exhibitors with young and emerging perspectives. (In fact, more than 50% of the exhibitors are women-owned and operated galleries, more than 25% are BIPOC-owned and more than 35% are based in other countries.)

When and where: May 5-7 at BLACE’s 22,000-square-foot Chelsea Industrial building.

Highlights: Don't miss a 300-square-foot room dedicated to an exhibit by Julia Haney-Montanez that is made of curvy, psychedelic objects and bold, vibrant pieces of art.

NADA New York
Photograph: courtesy the artist, Karla Diaz

NADA New York

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Two Bridges

What is it? The New Art Dealers Alliance art fair shows off 130 exhibitors from around the globe.

When and where: May 5-8 at Pier 36.

Highlights: There will be a Children's Museum of the Arts’ all-kids booth, amazingly small, detailed sculptures of Southern California haunts by Sebastian Gladstone’s, Karla Diaz’s technicolor depictions of the Latinx experience at Luis De Jesus, NowHere’s "digital pet shop," and Denny Dimin Gallery’s nostalgic video game arcade. Don't miss NADA Presents, the show's signature series of conversations, events, and performances, including live chess tournaments, a live podcast taping of "Cookies Hoops" with luminaries from the worlds of music, comedy, art and film, and still-life painting workshops with Black Painters Academy.

Independent Art Fair
Photograph: Lois Dodd

Independent Art Fair

  • Art
  • Tribeca

What is it? An Independent art fair that showcases art from 66 galleries.

When and where: Between May 5 and 8 at Tribeca's Spring Studios.

Highlights: Sixteen galleries will participate in the fair for the first time, among them Miami’s Nina Johnson, L.A.’s Kristine Kite, and New York’s Kasmin, Essex Street, and Nicola Vassell Gallery. Don't miss the fantastical landscape paintings of Joan Nelson, placed in dialogue with the ceramic forms of Jessica Jackson Hutchins at Adams and Ollman's space, and Lois Dodd's plein-air paintings paired with large works by Patricia Treib at Alexandre Gallery.

TEFAF New York
Photograph: courtesy of TEFAF

TEFAF New York

  • Art
  • Lenox Hill

What is it? TEFAF New York showcases artwork in a range of styles, eras, cultures, and mediums from 91 dealers—78 returning dealers and 13 dealers who are exhibiting for the first time. The dealers represent 14 countries in total.

When and where: May 6-10 inside the historic and massive Park Avenue Armory.

Highlights:  Don't miss "Piglet Goes Shopping" by Keith Haring from Robilant + Voena; "Untitled (Roma)" by Cy Twombly from Galerie Karsten Greve AG; "Le Peintre et son Modele" by Pablo Picasso from Van de Weghe; "Gorilles de Pierre" by François-Xavier Lalanne from Galerie LeFebvre.

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

  • Art
  • Harlem

What is it? This fair is dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and the African diaspora and features 25 international exhibitors.

When and where: May 19-22 at Harlem Parish, a former church built in 1897.

Highlights: 1-54 New York will host screenings, talks and performances across Harlem, too. 

Fridge Art Fair
Photograph: courtesy of Fridge Art Fair

Fridge Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lower East Side

What is it? This quirky fair considers itself a hybrid between an art fair and a piece of conceptual performance art.

When and where: May 18-22 at the Gallery OneTwentyEight.

Highlights: This year's fair is dedicated to "peace" and welcomes numerous and a diverse range of exhibitors. Both indoor and outdoor installations will be featured on the same block at neighborhood mainstays La Caverna and Essex, and there will be a new virtual component.

Frieze New York
Photograph: CASEY KELBAUGH, @caseykelbaugh

Frieze New York

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Midtown West

What is it? Over 65 galleries will feature major works by today’s most celebrated artists, alongside pioneering figures from the 20th and 21st centuries.

When and where? The Shed from May 18–22.

Highlights: New this year is a host of virtual viewing spaces across an online platform available to Frieze New York participating galleries. Frame, a spotlight on new and up-and-coming galleries from around the world, will show off 11 galleries this year. Don't miss Tom Burr’s "Eight Renovations," a series of eight posters that have been "wild posted" at sites around Manhattan.

VOLTA New York
Photograph: David Willems

VOLTA New York

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Chelsea

What is it? VOLTA New York will present 49 national and international galleries, which will present cutting-edge presentations and work by younger artists from established galleries. 

When and where: 548 West 22nd Street on May 18-22.

Highlights: Anna Laudel Gallery is presenting works by Mathias Hornung, Ardan Özmenoglu, and Sarp Kerem Yavuz—artists who work with wood, glass, paper, as well as digital media and NFTs. Nathan LeVine Projects will showcase an exhibition of works by Kumkum Fernando, whose work features shaped found-material sculptures as action figures, deities, or idols to evoke unique spiritualism and mythology typical for ancient Sri Lankan culture.

 

The Photography Show
Photograph: @aipadphoto

The Photography Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Midtown East

What is it? More than 49 exhibitors descend on Center415 on Fifth Avenue for the 41st edition of this photo expo. The Photography Show will bring together 49 galleries from nine countries and 23 cities across the U.S. and around the world.

When and where: Center415 on May 20-22.

Highlights: Don't miss portraits of African Americans by Dawoud Bey, of actress Sarah Bernhardt by the famous photographer Nadar and of native residents of Taos Pueblo by Dorothea Lange. Lee Gallery, Winchester, Mass., will also devote a solo exhibition to Michael Jang's work—the artist’s first in New York City—and will include monumental wheat paste murals that will cover a 10-by-25-foot wall.

