What is it? Future Fair's second annual in-person exhibition that features exhibitors with young and emerging perspectives. (In fact, more than 50% of the exhibitors are women-owned and operated galleries, more than 25% are BIPOC-owned and more than 35% are based in other countries.)
When and where: May 5-7 at BLACE’s 22,000-square-foot Chelsea Industrial building.
Highlights: Don't miss a 300-square-foot room dedicated to an exhibit by Julia Haney-Montanez that is made of curvy, psychedelic objects and bold, vibrant pieces of art.