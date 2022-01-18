The best art shows and exhibits in NYC

The magic and splendor of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from the opulence of Beauty and the Beast to the stylized forests of Sleeping Beauty, now have their very own exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, is sure to capture the imagination of Disney fans young and old through the display of 18th century tapestries, furniture, Boulle clocks, Sèvres porcelain and other decorative art from Europe set in the context of 150 production artworks and works on paper. Disney fans who enter the exhibition will be wowed by the storybook-inspired architecture of the space but also the presence of some actual artifacts from the movies, including the ornate storybook for Sleeping Beauty and the actual story sketches from Cinderella (1950). Next to these items are the things that inspired them, from a 1500s tapestry from the Met Cloisters that directly influenced an artist on Sleeping Beauty (1959) to actual Rococo furniture and decorative items that inspired the characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991).