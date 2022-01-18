New York
Timeout

Metropolitan Museum of Art Inspiring Walt Disney
Photograph: Paul Lachenauer

The best art shows and exhibits in NYC

Check out our suggestions for the best art exhibitions you don’t want to miss, including recently opened shows and more

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
With New York’s art scene being so prominent yet ever-changing, you’ll want to be sure to catch significant exhibitions. Time Out New York rounds up the best art shows and exhibits in NYC, from offerings at the best photography and art galleries in NYC to shows at renowned institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim.

The best art shows and exhibits in NYC

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

1. Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

  • Art
  • Midtown West

The magic and splendor of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from the opulence of Beauty and the Beast to the stylized forests of Sleeping Beauty, now have their very own exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, is sure to capture the imagination of Disney fans young and old through the display of 18th century tapestries, furniture, Boulle clocks, Sèvres porcelain and other decorative art from Europe set in the context of 150 production artworks and works on paper. Disney fans who enter the exhibition will be wowed by the storybook-inspired architecture of the space but also the presence of some actual artifacts from the movies, including the ornate storybook for Sleeping Beauty and the actual story sketches from Cinderella (1950)Next to these items are the things that inspired them, from a 1500s tapestry from the Met Cloisters that directly influenced an artist on Sleeping Beauty (1959) to actual Rococo furniture and decorative items that inspired the characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Andy Warhol: Revelation
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

2. Andy Warhol: Revelation

  • Things to do

"Andy Warhol: Revelation" at the Brooklyn Museum features over 100 objects—from some of Warhol's own belongings to the artist's drawings and rarely seen prints—the show explores the Pop genius' career through the prism of his religion. Although not as grand as expected given the heftiness of the subject, the exhibit does a great job at showcasing as-yet unexplored portions of the life of an artist who has been the subject of countless shows and profiles throughout the years. 

Jerry Schatzberg: 25th & Park
Photograph: Jerry Schatzberg, courtesy Fotografiska

3. Jerry Schatzberg: 25th & Park

  • Art
  • Gramercy

Get a glimpse inside New York photographer and director Jerry Schatzberg's studio from the 1960s, where he shot some extraordinary portraits of icons such as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Sharon Tate, Catherine Deneuve and Carmen De Lavallade. The studio was set up in 1957 a few steps from Fotografiska at 333 Park Avenue South and became the setting for Schatzberg's playful portraiture that "betray his unquenchable, almost maniacal search for glamour, for glimmers that elevate the geniuses of his time out of their accomplishments and into a pictorially extraordinary ordinary."

Lenapehoking at Brooklyn Public Library
Photograph: Courtesy BPL/Gregg Richards

4. Lenapehoking at Brooklyn Public Library

  • Art
  • Greenpoint

For the first time ever, a Lenape-curated exhibition featuring artifacts and masterworks from the native people of the New York Harbor region is opening in NYC. The Brooklyn Public Library and The Lenape Center are presenting "Lenapehoking," the Lenape name for the homeland, an exhibition of masterworks by Lenape artists past and present. Here, visitors will see never-before-seen beaded bandolier bags from the 1800s, a newly created turkey feather cape, three tapestries made of Purple Kingsessing for a rematriation project in the Hudson Valley.

Bronx Calling: The Fifth Aim Biennial
Photograph: Argenis Apolinario Photography, courtesy the Bronx Museum of the Arts

5. Bronx Calling: The Fifth Aim Biennial

  • Art
  • The Bronx

Opening on November 10, the Bronx Museum of the Art's AIM Biennial "Bronx Calling" will showcase works that highlight the practice of everyday life in uncertain times. The 68 participating artists created works in response to multiple crises of health, grief, the environment and identity, including Yan Chen’s 8-foot-tall "High Palate" sculpture highlights the basic need of shelter by having viewers experience the intimate space of a pallet (the roof of a mouth) on an architectural scale and "All the Way to Hell" by artist Eliza Evan gives away mineral rights to a small property in Oklahoma to 1,000 people to impede the interest of oil and gas frackers. Jesse Kreuzer's work looks at current issues in American politics with a monumental 8-panel and 30-foot-long painting of a chaotic moment during a protest and Maggie Hazen’s work looks at the lost identities and voices of imprisoned girls at the Columbia Secure Center for Girls, a maximum security facility in New York’s Hudson Valley.

