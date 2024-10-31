Subscribe
  1. A golden-hued light show at an immersive exhibit.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
  2. A woman looks at an immersive exhibit.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
  3. People walk through a digital art show.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE Studios
  4. An adult and child walk through a digital art show.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE Studios
  5. A purple and green digital projection of bubbles at ARTECHOUSE.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
  6. A man stands at an installation inside ARTECHOUSE.
    Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
  • Art | Digital & interactive
  • Chelsea

ARTECHOUSE

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Time Out says

ARTECHOUSE was doing immersive experiences long before immersive exhibits were a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The venue, located inside a boiler room at Chelsea Market, presents a rotating array cool digital art experiences. As a leader in the field of digital and experimental art, recent exhibitions have featured African art, the color magenta, AI creations, and ASMR.  

Even better? ARTECHOUSE has long hours, so you can visit from morning 'til late night. If you fancy a drink while you're there, the VR Bar offers themed cocktails that match up with the experience for an added treat.

Address
439 W 15th St
New York
10011
