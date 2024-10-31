ARTECHOUSE was doing immersive experiences long before immersive exhibits were a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The venue, located inside a boiler room at Chelsea Market, presents a rotating array cool digital art experiences. As a leader in the field of digital and experimental art, recent exhibitions have featured African art, the color magenta, AI creations, and ASMR.

Even better? ARTECHOUSE has long hours, so you can visit from morning 'til late night. If you fancy a drink while you're there, the VR Bar offers themed cocktails that match up with the experience for an added treat.