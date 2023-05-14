Time Out says

Did you know that back in 2013 England-based street artist Banksy led a month-long residency in New York dubbed “Better Out Than In,” showcasing over 80 original works?

Starting February 16 through May 14, fans of the elusive artist will get to browse through some of that work in a new tribute to the residency set to open at 378 Broadway by White Street.

Expect to dive into Banksy's relationship with New York while admiring some of his most recognizable pieces at "Banksy in New York: Defaced." Among the authenticated works on display will be “Girl with Balloon” from his stencil mural series and the giant sculpture “Mickey Snake.”

Full disclosure: as mentioned in a press release, this is actually an unauthorized exhibition. However, the catalog of works on display “has been submitted and revised by Pest Control Office [the official office that handles paperwork for Banksy] for accuracy and authentication.”