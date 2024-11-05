Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Banksy Museum in NYC
Photograph: Erald Kraja
  • Art

Banksy Museum

Buy ticket
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

This museum serves as a love letter to the enigmatic street artist known only as Banksy. The Lower Manhattan venue features the largest collection of Banksy’s life-sized murals and artwork in the world. 

After passing through an industrial door, you'll see a city of walls a.k.a. Banksy's ideal canvas. By its nature, street art is impermanent, but this museum offers a long-term space for the ephemeral. Many of the re-creations at the museum no longer exist on the street. Expect to see more than 160 works on display in this celebration of the artist.

Just a programming note: The production at the museum is unauthorized and unaffiliated with the artist.

Details

Event website:
activities.timeout.com/new-york-city-l59/the-banksy-museum-t728438
Address
Price:
$30
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.