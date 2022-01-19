There's a new art exhibit in the sky at the Top of the Rock!

"BUILDINGS AND BLOCKS" is a new interactive art "experience" inspired by the skyline and the city's many shapes you can view from the observation deck, including three 23-foot towers and 37 black and white-striped pieces resembling children’s building blocks.

Artists Kris Moran and Martin Duffy aim to transport visitors back to childhood inside the Weather Room on the 67th floor with playful towers of large-scale, black and white striped, toy building blocks that emulate the skyline seen through the 25-foot floor to ceiling windows surrounding the room. Visitors are invited to sit or interact with the freestanding blocks while taking in the breathtaking skyline views of Manhattan.

This exhibit is free to all Top of the Rock ticket holders.

While you're there, grab a drink at Rock Center's Other Half outdoor biergarten around the corner on the South Plaza or warm up at its Après Skate Chalets.