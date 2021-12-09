You can hang out inside these cozy chalets overlooking the Rockefeller Center ice rink

It's official: Rockefeller Center is the place to be this winter.

In addition to its iconic Christmas tree, ice skating rink, delightful nearby restaurants, a potential new infinity observation deck and the beloved heated igloos on site, the New York institution is now also home to new cozy chalets that you can basically hang out in for free.

The custom-built heated huts, of which there are eight in total, are presented in partnership with Coach and are completely free to use (no reservations are required either!) as long as you order some fare from Hombre Taco. From vegetarian bowls to churros, tacos and Mexican spiced hot chocolate, the entire menu on offer sounds delightfully sublime. You can check it out right here.

Once inside, you'll be treated by beautiful interior decor by Coach. The brand has, in fact, outfitted each hut in its own holiday decor so you'll basically never want to leave..

When roaming around Rockefeller Center, you'll likely notice the Coach Holiday Truck in the area as well.

Promoting the launch of the brand's ski-themed holiday campaign, the truck sells merchandise from the line and even offers personalized monogramming services on weekends through the end of this month. The vehicle will stay put through the end of January 2022.

The chalets are open at the concourse level of 30 Rockefeller Center daily from 11am to 7pm now through January 31, 2022.

If the idea of spending the winter inside cozy cabins excites you, you should also consider checking out the wide range of similar offerings all around the city. The famous heated igloos are back at 230 Fifth rooftop, for example, but there are also these gorgeous greenhouses at Pier 15 looking over the East River and these igloos at Bryant Park. You've got loads of options to choose from, New Yorkers!

Below, check out some photos of the Coach chalets at Rockefeller Center:

Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center