Get a taste of Dumbo's art scene on the first Thursday of the month when participating galleries will stay open late for First Thursday. You'll get a chance to peruse the diverse selection of artwork the neighborhood's famous arts district, check out artist talks, and enjoy live performances. Insider's Tours are availble if you register in advance. The art is incredible—just like the views.

First Thursdays will be held from 6-8pm on November 7 and December 5.