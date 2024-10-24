Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Erotic Art Fair
Erotic Art FairErotic Art Fair
  • Art

Erotic Art Fair

Buy ticket
Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Things are getting steamy over at the second annual Erotic Art Fair, taking place at TV Eye in Queens on Saturday, October 26. From 12:30pm to 7pm, you can come and peruse rare vintage smut magazines, antique erotic collectibles, saucy books and other titillating novelties, with vendor booths from the likes of Greasy Cinema, Harlequin Vintage, Self Help Smut, Fungus Books, Erotomechanics Bookshop and more.

There will also be a lineup of prominent artists who created sexually themed handmade art exclusively for the event, including Mike Diana, Richard Kern, SUCKLORD, Pansy Ass Ceramics and Yuka Hira, among others.

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/please-knock-presents-nycs-erotic-art-fair-2024-tickets-973145202497?aff=oddtdtcreator
Address
Price:
$5-$15
Opening hours:
12:30pm-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.