Things are getting steamy over at the second annual Erotic Art Fair, taking place at TV Eye in Queens on Saturday, October 26. From 12:30pm to 7pm, you can come and peruse rare vintage smut magazines, antique erotic collectibles, saucy books and other titillating novelties, with vendor booths from the likes of Greasy Cinema, Harlequin Vintage, Self Help Smut, Fungus Books, Erotomechanics Bookshop and more.

There will also be a lineup of prominent artists who created sexually themed handmade art exclusively for the event, including Mike Diana, Richard Kern, SUCKLORD, Pansy Ass Ceramics and Yuka Hira, among others.