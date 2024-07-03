Subscribe
Edward Hopper (1882–1967) Nighthawks, 1942 Oil on canvas
  • Art

Happy Hopper Day

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
The Whitney Museum’s hosting a big party for the late artist Edward Hopper’s birthday weekend, and you’re invited. The party’s on July 20, 2024, close to what would have been Edward Hopper’s 142nd birthday on July 22.

Festivities include events at the Whitney, photo ops in Gansevoort Plaza, and activities at the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center. You’ll be able to view Hopper’s incredible works at the Whitney—his art has long been a touchstone for the Meatpacking District museum, which is home to over 3,000 artworks by Hopper, more than any other museum in the world. Then, if you feel inspired, you can make some art of your own and even explore a map showing NYC spots he painted. 

For the more athletic art lovers, there's a 60-mile round-trip bike ride from the Whitney Museum to the Hopper House in Nyack. For the bike ride, you'll have to register in advance to get your hands on limited tickets.

whitney.org/happy-hopper-day-2024
Included with museum admission
