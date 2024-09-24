Subscribe
  1. A poster reading It’s a Whole New Ball Game featuring the Seattle Sea Baskets, c. 1980
    Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House
  2. A group of basketball players dresses in judge robes.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House
  3. A group of basketball players next to a plane.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House
  • Art

Just Frame It: How Nike Turned Sports Stars into Superheroes

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Just Do It. Er, Just Frame It. That's the motto of this exhibition at Poster House, a museum in Chelsea that's dedicated to posters. 

"Just Frame It: How Nike Turned Sports Stars into Superheroes" explores how one company paved the way for modern sports advertising. During the 20th century, it became a rite of passage for a professional athlete to cement their icon status by having their persona memorialized on a Nike poster. Today, in an age where athletes’ images are much more accessible and "just like us," these 60 posters may seem quaint—but they’re also larger-than-life and undeniably entertaining, just like the stars they depict.

Photographers featured in the exhibit include Chuck Kuhn, Bob Peterson, Gary Nolton, Ancil Nance, John Terence Turner, Chuck Rodgers, Harry De Zitter, Bill Sumners, Jean Moss, Pete Stone, Richard Noble, Cliff Watts, and Peggy Sirota. See it from September 26, 2024-February 23, 2025.

Details

Event website:
posterhouse.org/exhibition/just-frame-it/
Address
