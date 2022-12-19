New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ornament painting at Wonderland Dreams

  • Art
A person paints an ornament.
Photograph: Courtesy of Wonderland Dreams
Advertising

Time Out says

Make a work of art for your Christmas tree at this ornament painting workshop inside Wonderland Dreams, the immersive art experience. At the event, you can paint your own designs on ornaments to take home, then you’ll get to meet Alexa Meade, the artist who created Wonderland Dreams from scratch. 

Your $49 ticket also includes entry into the exhibit. If you haven’t seen it yet, Wonderland Dreams is truly joyful—and that’s what the holiday season is all about, right? Meade handpainted every inch of the 26,000 square foot space on Fifth Avenue inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The exhibit is touchable, interactive and very photo-worthy.

To get a ticket, just click on purchase tickets, then choose the ornament event on Friday, December 23. 

Inside Wonderland Dreams.
Photograph: Courtesy of Wonderland Dreams
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.wonderlanddreams.com/
Address:
Price:
$49/person
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!