Make a work of art for your Christmas tree at this ornament painting workshop inside Wonderland Dreams, the immersive art experience. At the event, you can paint your own designs on ornaments to take home, then you’ll get to meet Alexa Meade, the artist who created Wonderland Dreams from scratch.

Your $49 ticket also includes entry into the exhibit. If you haven’t seen it yet, Wonderland Dreams is truly joyful—and that’s what the holiday season is all about, right? Meade handpainted every inch of the 26,000 square foot space on Fifth Avenue inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The exhibit is touchable, interactive and very photo-worthy.

To get a ticket, just click on purchase tickets, then choose the ornament event on Friday, December 23.