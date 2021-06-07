Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Outsider Art Fair

Outsider Art Fair

Art, Fairs 150 Wooster , Midtown West Wednesday June 9 2021 - Sunday June 27 2021
Takashi Murakami
Photograph: Takashi Murakami

Time Out says

The Outsider Art Fair returns this year, hosting international exhibitors displaying works from about 60 self-taught artists pushing the boundaries of creativity—overseen by guest curator and artist Takashi Murakami. The show's theme is "Super-Rough," a wordplay on "Superflat", Murakami’s highly influential, conceptual explication for the phenomenon of a new genre of Japanese Pop Art as it emerged towards the end of the last millennium. Scope out a monolithic, 60-foot-long runway-like pedestal, featuring artists Nek Chand, Elijah Pierce, Howard Finster, Bessie Harvey, Jerry the Marble Faun, Sinichi Sawada, Ionel Talpazan, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, and William Edmondson.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.outsiderartfair.com/new-york
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 150 Wooster
Address:
New York City

Price: $10

Dates And Times
You may also like