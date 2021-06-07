The Outsider Art Fair returns this year, hosting international exhibitors displaying works from about 60 self-taught artists pushing the boundaries of creativity—overseen by guest curator and artist Takashi Murakami. The show's theme is "Super-Rough," a wordplay on "Superflat", Murakami’s highly influential, conceptual explication for the phenomenon of a new genre of Japanese Pop Art as it emerged towards the end of the last millennium. Scope out a monolithic, 60-foot-long runway-like pedestal, featuring artists Nek Chand, Elijah Pierce, Howard Finster, Bessie Harvey, Jerry the Marble Faun, Sinichi Sawada, Ionel Talpazan, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, and William Edmondson.