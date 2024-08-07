Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Tattoo drawings in frames on a wall.
    Photograph: Courtesy Lyle Tuttle Collection
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A poster reading Lyle Tuttle Collection Skull Session.
    Photograph: Courtesy Lyle Tuttle Collection
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. People gathered at the tattoo exhibit.
    Photograph: Courtesy Lyle Tuttle Collection
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Art

Skull Session Tattoo Art Exhibit

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Among the most popular tattoos: Butterflies, angel wings and skulls. This exhibition focuses on the final item. Titled “Skull Session,” a new show organized by the Lyle Tuttle Collection rounds up historic tattoo drawings and ephemera. 

See hundreds of skull tattoo art designs by the greatest legends in tattooing: Bert Grimm, Stoney St Clair, Ralph Johnstone, Doc Forbes and many others, across American traditional, folk, and European tattoo art genres. Many of the sheets and ephemera pieces date back to the 1920s. It's all sourced from the collection of Lyle Tuttle. 

If you haven't heard of Lyle Tuttle, he's considered the grandfather of modern popular tattoo. With a 70-year career in tattooing, he's tattooed on all seven continents, starting from beginnings in San Francisco. He popularized tattooing, helped make it socially acceptable for women to be tattooed, and tattooed countless stars. His collection began with his first tattoo in 1946, and over the years, he amassed what is known as the largest and best collection of tattoo art history and artifacts in the world. At the exhibit, check out a short documentary about his life in tattooing. 

See Skull Session on Friday, August 9, from 5-8pm at 1 Ludlow Street in The Bowery where free tickets will be available at the door. 

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/p/C97rEZWOUlG/
Address
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.