New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Small is Beautiful

  • Art
  • 718 Broadway, Noho
  1. Small is Beautiful
    Photograph: Samsofy
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Small is Beautiful
    Photograph: Slinkachu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Small is Beautiful
    Photograph: Gaspard Mitz
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This is an exhibit that even the kids will enjoy: at "Small is Beautiful," the first show of its kind to debut in New York, folks will get to look through over 130 miniature artworks and 80 photographs from 32 international artists, including tiny pizza pies and bottles of coke, origami and more.

What's more, the exhibition will also include a guided scavenger hunt to find some of the tiny pieces on display (you'll get to use a microscope to see some of them!), a curated art shop and creative workshops for kids. 

It’ll take you about 85 minutes to walk through the entire space at 718 Broadway by Washington Place near Washington Square Park. The show runs from February 21 through April 9.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Address:
718 Broadway
718 Broadway
New York City
10003
Price:
$24, $19.50 for kids

Dates and times

12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
12:00 AM"Small is Beautiful" exhibition718 Broadway $24, $19.50 for kids
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!