Time Out says

This is an exhibit that even the kids will enjoy: at "Small is Beautiful," the first show of its kind to debut in New York, folks will get to look through over 130 miniature artworks and 80 photographs from 32 international artists, including tiny pizza pies and bottles of coke, origami and more.

What's more, the exhibition will also include a guided scavenger hunt to find some of the tiny pieces on display (you'll get to use a microscope to see some of them!), a curated art shop and creative workshops for kids.

It’ll take you about 85 minutes to walk through the entire space at 718 Broadway by Washington Place near Washington Square Park. The show runs from February 21 through April 9.