One of the most famous photographs in the world—the haunting portrait of young Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula taken amid the Soviet–Afghan War, known simply as Afghan Girl—will be on view at this showcase of iconic American photojournalist Steve McCurry’s works at Cavalier Gallery. Running from February 8 through March 9 at both the gallery’s Chelsea and Greenwich, CT locations, the solo exhibition will showcase more than 30 of McCurry’s stunning, colorful photographs from the 1980s to today, created in locales from all across the globe, from Cuba to Tibet, Ethiopia to Pakistan.

The exhibition celebrates the release of McCurry’s latest book, Devotion: Love and Spirituality. The artist himself—who was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame back in 2019—will be present at the Chelsea gallery for a reception and book signing on Thursday, February 22, from 6pm to 8pm.