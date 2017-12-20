Ten best NYC art exhibits of 2017

With all of the “Is 2017 over yet?” social-media posts, it’s easy to forget just how amazing New Yorkers have been over the past 12 months. So we’re taking some time to toast just a few of them—everyone from trailblazing late-night TV hosts Desus and Mero and alt-cabaret dynamo Bridget Everett to cocktail revolutionary Mikah Melton and one of our favorite NYC drag queens, Sasha Velour. For more New York awesomeness, check out the our city-focused roundup of the best of 2017 and the 101 best things to do in NYC. Desus and Mero Ashley C. Ford Bridget Everett Sasha Velour Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan Rafael Espinal Photograph: Tawni Bannister ↑ Illustrious TV Hosts Desus and Mero Desus and Mero can’t turn it off. Over the course of their conversation with Time Out New York, the hosts of Viceland’s late-night show (Daniel Baker, a.k.a. Desus Nice, and Joel Martinez, a.k.a. the Kid Mero) tackle only a handful of questions, inevitably stretching each answer into an improvised routine often miles away from where they started. Discussions of being recognized on the street lead to the topic of Barack Obama (a fan of the Bronx-born and -bred comedy duo), then pivots to trying to nab Vladimir Putin as a guest. “I’d be like, ‘Why’d you hack our election?’ ” says Desus. Mero chimes in, as Putin: “Come on, my nigga. Ah, you mad? You want to bomb the Ukraine?” Back to Desus for the layup: “That’s his rainbow: ‘I’m sorry, America.