New York is a hotbed of artistic expression. The city’s art museums—including The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum—display some of the best artists spanning centuries. And with more than 1000 galleries, you can check out the latest and greatest artists at any time, in all mediums from painting to sculpture. You’ll find the best galleries in NYC concentrated in Chelsea, but also Brooklyn and Queens to the Upper and Lower East Sides of Manhattan. Visit NYC’s legendary art galleries and you’ll see some of the best artists from around the world.

These galleries are at the forefront of the latest trends in art and design, so you know you’re catching a glimpse of the cutting edge. You can also see work from big name artists, from Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst to Yayoi Kusama and Richard Serra. Whether you’re looking for gorgeous paintings, mind-boggling sculpture or thought-provoking installations, these galleries have the goods. The best part? While you may not be able to afford to make a purchase, perusing these galleries to enjoy amazing works of art is completely free. And if you’re inspired? Check out the best art classes in NYC.